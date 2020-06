Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

Very nice Residential totally renovated from the A to the Z fantastic location Need Good Credit and deposit for one month and one month lof rent an enjoy fhis totally renovated residence Rent it and enjor the 5 Bedroom and 3 Full BathsIn the back have a very nice porshe ready for your reunionThe Kichen is totally renovade with brand new appliancesReadi for Moving inSE HABLA ESPANOL