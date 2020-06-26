All apartments in Dundalk
Dundalk, MD
6921 Sollers Point Rd
Last updated October 15 2019 at 12:06 PM

6921 Sollers Point Rd

6921 Sollers Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

6921 Sollers Point Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 bedroom Cape Cod in Willow Spring Park boasts hardwood floors throughout! A spacious living room/dining room combo leads to a fully updated kitchen offering granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a tile backsplash. Two ample bedrooms and an updated bath with tile and glass shower complete the main level. Upstairs, youll find a huge 3rd bedroom offering tons of storage and a bath for added convenience. Additional features include a washer/dryer, huge yard and private parking pad.

Pets considered with additional deposit and monthly pet rent.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/

(RLNE5060404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6921 Sollers Point Rd have any available units?
6921 Sollers Point Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dundalk, MD.
How much is rent in Dundalk, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 6921 Sollers Point Rd have?
Some of 6921 Sollers Point Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6921 Sollers Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6921 Sollers Point Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6921 Sollers Point Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6921 Sollers Point Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6921 Sollers Point Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6921 Sollers Point Rd offers parking.
Does 6921 Sollers Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6921 Sollers Point Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6921 Sollers Point Rd have a pool?
No, 6921 Sollers Point Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6921 Sollers Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 6921 Sollers Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6921 Sollers Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6921 Sollers Point Rd has units with dishwashers.
