6921 Sollers Point Rd

Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom Cape Cod in Willow Spring Park boasts hardwood floors throughout! A spacious living room/dining room combo leads to a fully updated kitchen offering granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a tile backsplash. Two ample bedrooms and an updated bath with tile and glass shower complete the main level. Upstairs, youll find a huge 3rd bedroom offering tons of storage and a bath for added convenience. Additional features include a washer/dryer, huge yard and private parking pad.
Pets considered with additional deposit and monthly pet rent.
Proof of renters insurance required.
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com
Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/
(RLNE5060404)