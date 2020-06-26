6921 Sollers Point Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 bedroom Cape Cod in Willow Spring Park boasts hardwood floors throughout! A spacious living room/dining room combo leads to a fully updated kitchen offering granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a tile backsplash. Two ample bedrooms and an updated bath with tile and glass shower complete the main level. Upstairs, youll find a huge 3rd bedroom offering tons of storage and a bath for added convenience. Additional features include a washer/dryer, huge yard and private parking pad.



Pets considered with additional deposit and monthly pet rent.

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/baltimore-md-rental-listings/baltimore-single-family/



(RLNE5060404)