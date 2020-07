Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated playground

18 Indian Hills Court Available 07/04/20 "Coming Soon" 3 Level TH - UPDATED NEW KITCHEN - Ready to Go in ROCKVILLE - Located on a sleepy street backing to GREEN SPACE and "tot lot" this 3 Level TH is Fresh and Ready to become your home!



LOVINGLY CARED FOR AND MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOME IN DESIRABLE DERWOOD STATION! A FULLY FINISHED WALK-OUT BASEMENT, A LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN, PRIVATE AND OPEN COMMON AREA IN BACKYARD ARE JUST A FEW GREAT BENEFITS! ALSO ENJOY CLOSE PROXIMITY TO SHADY GROVE METRO, ROCKVILLE PIKE, AND TRAILS OF LAKE NEEDWOOD! METRO METRO METRO.....



Long Term Leases Welcome!! Pets "Case by Case".



(RLNE5246996)