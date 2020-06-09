All apartments in Deale
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:20 AM

608 CHARLES AVE

608 Charles Avenue · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

608 Charles Avenue, Deale, MD 20751

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,875

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
sauna
Home was completely rebuilt and updated in 2008. Second story addition adds lots of light and architectural appeal. Home can function as two separate living areas, each complete with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and their own entrance, kitchen and laundry. This would work wonderfully for an in-law or au-pair suite. Alternatively, the layout also works as one large home. Home sits just one block from the Chesapeake Bay; community offers fishing pier and great water views! Over 4,000 sq ft of finished living area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and sauna in master bath! Many of the materials were reclaimed from a historic building in DC including the beautiful hardwood floors on the upper levels. Large level lawn, nearly half an acre and partially fenced. One of two large sheds available for tenants use. Tenants will be taking the black fence with them. If tenant has a pet, in addition to security deposit of one months rent: $300refundable pet deposit plus $200 non-refundable pet fee to have the propertyprofessionally treated.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 608 CHARLES AVE have any available units?
608 CHARLES AVE has a unit available for $2,875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 608 CHARLES AVE have?
Some of 608 CHARLES AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 608 CHARLES AVE currently offering any rent specials?
608 CHARLES AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 608 CHARLES AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 608 CHARLES AVE is pet friendly.
Does 608 CHARLES AVE offer parking?
Yes, 608 CHARLES AVE does offer parking.
Does 608 CHARLES AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 608 CHARLES AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 608 CHARLES AVE have a pool?
No, 608 CHARLES AVE does not have a pool.
Does 608 CHARLES AVE have accessible units?
No, 608 CHARLES AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 608 CHARLES AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 608 CHARLES AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 608 CHARLES AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 608 CHARLES AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
