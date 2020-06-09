608 CHARLES AVE

Amenities

Home was completely rebuilt and updated in 2008. Second story addition adds lots of light and architectural appeal. Home can function as two separate living areas, each complete with 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, and their own entrance, kitchen and laundry. This would work wonderfully for an in-law or au-pair suite. Alternatively, the layout also works as one large home. Home sits just one block from the Chesapeake Bay; community offers fishing pier and great water views! Over 4,000 sq ft of finished living area. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and sauna in master bath! Many of the materials were reclaimed from a historic building in DC including the beautiful hardwood floors on the upper levels. Large level lawn, nearly half an acre and partially fenced. One of two large sheds available for tenants use. Tenants will be taking the black fence with them. If tenant has a pet, in addition to security deposit of one months rent: $300refundable pet deposit plus $200 non-refundable pet fee to have the propertyprofessionally treated.