Apartment List
/
MD
/
damascus
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

78 Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Damascus renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,975
3626 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE
26816 Howard Chapel Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1962 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM RANCHER IN SOUGHT AFTER DAMASCUS*** THIS LOVELY SUNLIT BRICK HOME HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CUTE KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACK YARD, RICH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOME FRESH
Results within 5 miles of Damascus
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,530
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
75 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1041 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,714
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
11019 GRAY MARSH PLACE
11019 Gray Marsh Place, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2014 sqft
Superb single family rental property with private fenced back yard. Newly renovated kitchen.Nicely painted and cared for. Hardwood floors.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
8020 HAWKINS CREAMERY ROAD
8020 Hawkins Creamery Road, Montgomery County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,750
800 sqft
***VERY QUAINT DETACHED ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATHROOM GUEST HOUSE FOR RENT***ONE GARAGE BAY IS NOW INCLUDED*** STUNNING LOCATION SURROUNDED BY ROLLING HILLS & ACRES OF LOVELY LAND TO WALK AND ENJOY***SEPARATE BUILDING FROM MAIN HOUSE WITH YOUR OWN

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
9932 TAMBAY CT
9932 Tambay Court, Montgomery Village, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Come check out this 4 Bedroom 2 Full and 2 half bath end of group townhome that has been freshly painted, new carpet, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor and tons of light throughout.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
19122 CLOVER MEADOW PLACE
19122 Clover Meadow Place, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1818 sqft
Wonderful recently remodeled End Unit Town Home in Seneca Park. Featuring beautiful updated Kitchen w/new granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances,custom cabinets, etc.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE
13826 Dovekie Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3920 sqft
Better than new. Open concept layout with hardwood flooring throughout first floor. The gourmet kitchen features mocha color cabinetry with granite counters, tile backslash, and under-mount stainless steel sink. Large center island breakfast bar.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
22402 BRICK HAVEN WAY
22402 Brick Haven Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2438 sqft
Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 4.5 baths brick-front townhouse in sought after Clarksburg Heights.Hardwood floors throughout main level , Gourmet kitchen , Loft on rth level and many more .

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
6630 DAMASCUS ROAD
6630 Damascus Road, Montgomery County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2660 sqft
***CHARMING FEDERAL STYLE HOME IN IMMACULATE CONDITION WITH LONG PRIVATE DRIVEWAY & SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE SURROUNDING FARMLAND***THIS CLASSIC 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM BEAUTY HAS LARGE SPACIOUS ROOMS WITH SOME BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORING***MAIN

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
8719 DELCRIS DRIVE
8719 Delcris Drive, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2222 sqft
STUNNING END UNIT TOWNHOME FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. PRIVATE PATIO.

1 of 23

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
11663 Drumcastle Ter
11663 Drumcastle Ter, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Stunning 3 Bed/ 3.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
18330 NEW CUT ROAD
18330 New Cut Road, Howard County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,995
3064 sqft
Your private retreat awaits! This home is situated on over 12 acres with wildlife, streams, and beautiful woodlands. The owner lives on the adjacent property so he will provide lawn maintenance at no charge.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
12209 EMERALD WAY
12209 Emerald Way, Germantown, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2975 sqft
Updated and Upgraded! Beautiful Colonial Home in desirable Milestone of Germantown. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, fully finished basement with new full bath and laundry room, open floor plan, 2 car garage and fresh paint.

1 of 12

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
9906 BROOKRIDGE COURT
9906 Brookridge Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1188 sqft
Well maintained townhome in Montgomery Village. Lots of house for the price! This home features hardwood flooring, large bedroom areas, walk in closets, tile floors and a fenced in flagstone front patio.

1 of 44

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
20245 MAPLE LEAF COURT
20245 Maple Leaf Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1660 sqft
Spacious 3 Bed Townhouse in quiet community. Country kitchen w breakfast bar. Gleaming hardwood flooring and freshly painted throughout. Fully finished lower level w walk out to fence rear yard and patio.
Results within 10 miles of Damascus
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
28 Units Available
The Daley at Shady Grove Apartments
8010 Gramercy Blvd, Rockville, MD
Studio
$1,445
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1126 sqft
Spacious layouts with generous kitchens, wood plank flooring and large windows. Stainless steel appliances and Moen fixtures. Conveniently located near public transit, coffee shops, retail, restaurants and more. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
Brighton Village
345 W Side Dr, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,240
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy urban living or rural recreation with close proximity to Festival Shopping Center, as well as Bohrer and Green Parks. Hardwood floors and patios in units. Near I-270 and I-370 interchange.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
27 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,254
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 02:49pm
20 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,604
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
King Farm
34 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,661
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,117
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,694
1456 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
City Guide for Damascus, MD

Damascus: The highest point of elevation in Montgomery County. Of course, what that really means is that Damascus residents get the lion's share of snowfall during the winter and a subsequently annoying crowd of area winter-sports enthusiasts. Still, in a county with more than 25 cities and towns, as well as an estimated population that exceeds 1 million, that's a nice crown for a smaller city to claim.

With four major roads (Route 124, Route 108, Route 97, and Route 27) running through it, as well as a direct exit route from I-270, it's difficult not to take a carefree, country drive through the northern end of the county without ending up in this little gem in the suburbs. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Damascus, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Damascus renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Damascus 2 BedroomsDamascus 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDamascus 3 BedroomsDamascus Apartments with Balcony
Damascus Apartments with GarageDamascus Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDamascus Apartments with ParkingDamascus Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Damascus Cheap PlacesDamascus Dog Friendly ApartmentsDamascus Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDFairfax, VALaurel, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MD
Fort Meade, MDSpring Ridge, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeHoward Community College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America