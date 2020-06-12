/
3 bedroom apartments
112 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
26816 HOWARD CHAPEL DRIVE
26816 Howard Chapel Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1962 sqft
***BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM RANCHER IN SOUGHT AFTER DAMASCUS*** THIS LOVELY SUNLIT BRICK HOME HAS A LARGE LIVING ROOM, SEPARATE DINING ROOM, CUTE KITCHEN WITH SLIDING DOOR TO THE BACK YARD, RICH NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS, SOME FRESH
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
24104 PREAKNESS DRIVE
24104 Preakness Drive, Damascus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1744 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ,BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN HOME. KITCHEN ENTERS INTO LARGE BRIGHT ROOM ADDITION(NOT SHOWN IN Sq. FOOTAGE) . SPLIT LEVEL WITH 2 CAR GARAGE ,BEAUTIFUL BACK YARD WITH LARGE DECK. EASY ACCESS TO Rt. 27 and 270.
Results within 5 miles of Damascus
Last updated June 12 at 06:47pm
25 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,964
1274 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1485 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
13 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
1495 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23434 RAINBOW ARCH DRIVE
23434 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1278 sqft
3 BR unit with 2 levels. Upstairs you will find 3 Bedrooms and a full bathroom. Downstairs level is the kitchen and family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
20409 ALDERLEAF TER
20409 Alderleaf Terrace, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,075
NICE SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH 1 CAR GARAGE - 1 CAR GARAGE, HARDWOOD FLOOR, LARGEST 3 BEDROOM, FINISHED BASEMENT, DECK OVERLOOKS BACKYARD AND COMMON AREA, EAT-IN KITCHEN, SECURITY SYSTEM (AVAILABLE) (RLNE4186642)
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
11019 GRAY MARSH PLACE
11019 Gray Marsh Place, Frederick County, MD
Superb single family rental property with private fenced back yard. Newly renovated kitchen.Nicely painted and cared for. Hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12937 ETHEL ROSE WAY
12937 Ethel Rose Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2022 sqft
Gorgeous SUN FILLED home in very charming location in a courtyard area w/ greenspace.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6 DELTA CT
6 Delta Court, Montgomery County, MD
Beautiful secluded 4 bedroom 3.5 bath on gorgeous cul-de-sac with gorgeous swimming pool and deck. Open and bright floor plan. Brand new granite counters and carpet. Large bedrooms . Full Washer & Dryer in unit. Finished basement.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
12721 YORK MILL LANE
12721 York Mill Lane, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3566 sqft
3D Tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/3ea69cf5-24e1-489f-8df3-b6fc62de8a74/ *****4 Level Townhome, 3 Bedrooms plus Den, 3.5 Baths and spacious top level loft. Hardwood on main level plus stairs and hall.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23216 RAINBOW ARCH DR
23216 Rainbow Arch Drive, Clarksburg, MD
well kept,brick front home with 4 Br,3 baths,Hardwood on main floor ,carpeted upstairs and basement.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
17 WELBECK COURT
17 Welbeck Court, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1300 sqft
Rush right over to see this beautiful and spacious bright colonial 3-level 3 BRs/2 BAs end unit TH w/patio ** Perfect condition ** Ready to move in ** Huge master BR and 2 spacious BRs w/walk-in closet ** Convenient location, walk to bus,
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
9932 TAMBAY CT
9932 Tambay Court, Montgomery Village, MD
Come check out this 4 Bedroom 2 Full and 2 half bath end of group townhome that has been freshly painted, new carpet, and beautiful hardwood floors throughout the first floor and tons of light throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23423 CLARKSRIDGE ROAD
23423 Clarksridge Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1760 sqft
Large townhouse with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 car garage, and deck. Kitchen with maple cabinets, granite counters, built-in microwave oven, plus double sink..
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
19122 CLOVER MEADOW PLACE
19122 Clover Meadow Place, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1818 sqft
Wonderful recently remodeled End Unit Town Home in Seneca Park. Featuring beautiful updated Kitchen w/new granite counters, ceramic tile flooring, stainless steel appliances,custom cabinets, etc.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE
13826 Dovekie Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Better than new. Open concept layout with hardwood flooring throughout first floor. The gourmet kitchen features mocha color cabinetry with granite counters, tile backslash, and under-mount stainless steel sink. Large center island breakfast bar.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23000 MEADOW MIST ROAD
23000 Meadow Mist Road, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2278 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 23000 MEADOW MIST ROAD in Clarksburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23057 WINGED ELM DRIVE
23057 Winged Elm Drive, Clarksburg, MD
A Charming 3000+ sq Single Family Home in Clark burg MD with 4 bedrooms, 2.5bath, 2 car garage. Large open kitchen w/ eating area, Bright library, and upstairs laundryroom. Huge MBR w/ 2 walk-in closets and large soaking tub and separate shower.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
22402 BRICK HAVEN WAY
22402 Brick Haven Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2438 sqft
Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 4.5 baths brick-front townhouse in sought after Clarksburg Heights.Hardwood floors throughout main level , Gourmet kitchen , Loft on rth level and many more .
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
6630 DAMASCUS ROAD
6630 Damascus Road, Montgomery County, MD
***CHARMING FEDERAL STYLE HOME IN IMMACULATE CONDITION WITH LONG PRIVATE DRIVEWAY & SPECTACULAR VIEWS OF THE SURROUNDING FARMLAND***THIS CLASSIC 4 BEDROOM & 2 BATHROOM BEAUTY HAS LARGE SPACIOUS ROOMS WITH SOME BEAUTIFUL ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORING***MAIN
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8719 DELCRIS DRIVE
8719 Delcris Drive, Montgomery Village, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2222 sqft
STUNNING END UNIT TOWNHOME FEATURING 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS. FULLY RENOVATED EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR. SPACIOUS DINING ROOM. LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. SEPARATE LAUNDRY ROOM. PRIVATE PATIO.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
9511 Duffer Way
9511 Duffer Way, Montgomery Village, MD
Huge 4 Bedroom, 4 Bathroom Townhouse with Garage!! - Welcome home to your very quiet, large 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse in the Patton Ridge-Fairway Island section of Montgomery Village.
