2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:50 AM
73 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Damascus, MD
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
26001 Brigadier Place #E
26001 Brigadier Place, Damascus, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
995 sqft
Damascus // Awesome 2BD/2BA Renovated Condo - Well-kept with Beautifully updated kitchen and spacious living areas! 2 parking spaces included. Ideally located just off Main Street with easy access to Damascus Centre shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Damascus
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
23 Units Available
The Elms at Germantown
20426 Apple Harvest Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1230 sqft
Pet-friendly units include large patio or balcony with extra storage and optional sunroom, vaulted ceilings and fireplace. Located close to I-270 with dining, shopping and entertainment just minutes away.
Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
22 Units Available
Milestone
12526 Great Park Cir, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1105 sqft
Relaxed apartment community on 25 acres of green space near Ridge Road Recreational Park. Also close to shopping hotspots such as Milestone Center. Floor plans feature kitchens with granite countertops and bedrooms with oversized closets.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
16 Units Available
Assembly Germantown
2 Observation Ct, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1010 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Germantown MARC Station and I-270. Contemporary 1-2 bedroom apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances and an in-unit laundry. Communal amenities include a courtyard, clubhouse, swimming pool and dog park.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
12 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1249 sqft
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Oak Mill
20010 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
887 sqft
Beautiful 1-2 bedroom apartments with granite counters, breakfast bar, and in-unit W/D. Business center, package receiving, 24-hr maintenance and clubhouse. Close to Great Seneca Stream Valley Park and access to I-270.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Last updated June 12 at 10:23am
79 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1335 sqft
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19601 Gunners Branch Rd #1-0131
19601 Gunners Branch Road, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
842 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824075)
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
19967 DUNSTABLE CIRCLE
19967 Dunstable Way, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1242 sqft
2 Level TH 2 bed 1.5 bath w/ Garage, Quiet Street. Spacious and functional, 2 bedroom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
12701 FOUND STONE RD #201
12701 Found Stone Road, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Unique 2nd floor condo has its own private garage & private entrance & stairs to the garage.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
1111 JOUSTING WAY
1111 Jousting Way, Mount Airy, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom, 2 bath home available for rent in the popular 62 + community of Wildwood Park in Mount Airy. Super convenient location is just a short walk to the public library, senior center, and Lorien.
Results within 10 miles of Damascus
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
27 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
39 Units Available
Camden Shady Grove
9709 Key West Ave, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1130 sqft
Floor plans from studio to three-bedrooms plus loft, fully equipped with lots of community and apartment amenities. Down street from Downtown Crown and a few miles from Downtown Rockville. Dog park and grooming area.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
West Rockville
17 Units Available
Camden Fallsgrove
719 Fallsgrove Dr, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1086 sqft
Recently remodeled with upgrades like quartz counters and stainless steel appliances, plus in-unit laundry. Residents enjoy outdoor pool, tennis court and billiards lounge. Pet-friendly. 24-Hour fitness center and maintenance on-site.
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
34 Units Available
Cadence at Crown
113 Ellington Blvd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,948
1100 sqft
Now Open for tours and leasing. Experience the ultimate in services and amenities at Cadence at Crown apartments in Gaithersburg, MD. Adjacent to the shopping, dining and nightlife of Downtown Crown including Harris Teeter, Starbucks and LA Fitness.
Last updated June 12 at 06:28am
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 06:23am
25 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
909 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Last updated June 12 at 06:19am
14 Units Available
Avana Northlake
12622 Grey Eagle Ct, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
945 sqft
Close to I-270 and Gunners Branch Local Park. Pet-friendly, 1-2 bedroom apartments with in-unit laundry and raised entryway. Smoke-free community with yoga room, clubhouse and 24-hr gym. Near schools and shopping centers.
Last updated June 12 at 06:17am
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
Central Rockville
89 Units Available
Mallory Square
15251 Siesta Key Way, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1077 sqft
Apartments with upgraded amenities like granite counters, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry located in building with 9,000 square feet of courtyard and community space that includes pool, playground, fire pits and pet spa station.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
King Farm
34 Units Available
Huntington at King Farm
801 Elmcroft Blvd, Rockville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,018
1109 sqft
Welcome home! Relish in your new fireplace, hardwood floors, and stainless steel appliances when you're not enjoying pool, sauna, hot tub, media room or the convenience of living next to King Farm Stream Valley Park.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
21 Units Available
Gaithersburg Station
370 E Diamond Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1287 sqft
Elegant 1-2 bedroom (and loft) apartment homes. Unique floor plans, with built-in bookcases, in-unit W/D and soaking tubs. Wine room, recording studios, community garden and elevator. Near I-270, good schools and shopping.
