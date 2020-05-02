13230 Martin Road

Amenities

Nice 2 Bedroom Single Family Home in Brandywine - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home in Brandywine Md. Bonus space right off the dining area. All new appliances, large outdoor space. House sits on a few acres of land. Tenant pays Gas, Electric, and oil furnace. Large Basement with Washer and Dryer. minutes away from Rt. 301



Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $65,000/ year.

Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.



Fees:

Rent: $1595

Security Deposit: $1595 (due at time of submitting application)

Date Available: NOW



Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, trash).



To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.



Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.



Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.



