13230 Martin Road

Nice 2 Bedroom Single Family Home in Brandywine - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home in Brandywine Md. Bonus space right off the dining area. All new appliances, large outdoor space. House sits on a few acres of land. Tenant pays Gas, Electric, and oil furnace. Large Basement with Washer and Dryer. minutes away from Rt. 301
Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $65,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.
Fees:
Rent: $1595
Security Deposit: $1595 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: NOW
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, trash).
To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.
Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.
