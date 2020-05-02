All apartments in Croom
13230 Martin Road
13230 Martin Road

13230 Martin Road · No Longer Available
Location

13230 Martin Road, Croom, MD 20613

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 Bedroom Single Family Home in Brandywine - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Single Family Home in Brandywine Md. Bonus space right off the dining area. All new appliances, large outdoor space. House sits on a few acres of land. Tenant pays Gas, Electric, and oil furnace. Large Basement with Washer and Dryer. minutes away from Rt. 301

Qualifications: To qualify, the two lowest household incomes need to exceed $65,000/ year.
Applicants should also have good credit and rental history.

Fees:
Rent: $1595
Security Deposit: $1595 (due at time of submitting application)
Date Available: NOW

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities (electric, gas, trash).

To view this home, please call the office at (703)525-7010. Showings are by appointment only.

Home is professionally managed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.
Home is professionally listed by Property Specialists Inc., 4600-D Lee Hwy, Arlington, VA 22207 (703)525-7010.

Listing agent represents the landlord in this real estate transaction.

(RLNE5719625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13230 Martin Road have any available units?
13230 Martin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Croom, MD.
Is 13230 Martin Road currently offering any rent specials?
13230 Martin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13230 Martin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13230 Martin Road is pet friendly.
Does 13230 Martin Road offer parking?
No, 13230 Martin Road does not offer parking.
Does 13230 Martin Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13230 Martin Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13230 Martin Road have a pool?
No, 13230 Martin Road does not have a pool.
Does 13230 Martin Road have accessible units?
No, 13230 Martin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13230 Martin Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13230 Martin Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13230 Martin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13230 Martin Road does not have units with air conditioning.

