10205 CROOM ROAD

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fabulous Victorian Farm House . This is a working horse farm. With barn and 4 Paddocks & Riding ring. Great for Horses, Chickens and Goats. Escape the fast life! The setting is breathtaking on over 5 acres. Home features hard wood floors.. Two Stairs cases... Walk in Closets, Fabulous Master Bath.. High ceilings and Floor to ceiling windows let in an abundance of Light. A wonderful example of Victorian architecture that has been renovated to combine modern upgrades with historic elegance.