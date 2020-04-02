All apartments in Coral Hills
Find more places like 904 ELFIN AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Hills, MD
/
904 ELFIN AVENUE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

904 ELFIN AVENUE

904 Elfin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coral Hills
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

904 Elfin Avenue, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
OPEN HOUSE Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12pm to 2pm. Welcome home! Look no further for your Capitol Heights home, this charming property at 904 Elfin Avenue will steal your heart. Leave the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to this cozy home located just outside the District. From the moment that you step onto the quaint front porch, you will know that this is the one. Enter to the open living area with ample natural light, new windows, and beautiful flooring which overlook the contemporary white kitchen. Easily entertain guests from the gorgeous, updated kitchen featuring modern white countertops, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and an amazing breakfast bar. Friends and family can easily access the great porch and large backyard from the kitchen, extending your entertainment area with outdoor living space potential. This property offers three main level bedrooms with two full baths, as well as additional living area on the level. The open basement offers a unique area for a den, recreation room, home office and more. Featured in the basement is a large laundry room and storage room. Schedule your appointment today because this one will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 904 ELFIN AVENUE have any available units?
904 ELFIN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
What amenities does 904 ELFIN AVENUE have?
Some of 904 ELFIN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 904 ELFIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
904 ELFIN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 904 ELFIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 904 ELFIN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Hills.
Does 904 ELFIN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 904 ELFIN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 904 ELFIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 904 ELFIN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 904 ELFIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 904 ELFIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 904 ELFIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 904 ELFIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 904 ELFIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 904 ELFIN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 904 ELFIN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 904 ELFIN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coral Hills 2 BedroomsCoral Hills 3 Bedrooms
Coral Hills Apartments with BalconyCoral Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coral Hills Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VA
Mount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University