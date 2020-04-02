Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry

OPEN HOUSE Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 12pm to 2pm. Welcome home! Look no further for your Capitol Heights home, this charming property at 904 Elfin Avenue will steal your heart. Leave the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to this cozy home located just outside the District. From the moment that you step onto the quaint front porch, you will know that this is the one. Enter to the open living area with ample natural light, new windows, and beautiful flooring which overlook the contemporary white kitchen. Easily entertain guests from the gorgeous, updated kitchen featuring modern white countertops, ample cabinet space, stainless steel appliances and an amazing breakfast bar. Friends and family can easily access the great porch and large backyard from the kitchen, extending your entertainment area with outdoor living space potential. This property offers three main level bedrooms with two full baths, as well as additional living area on the level. The open basement offers a unique area for a den, recreation room, home office and more. Featured in the basement is a large laundry room and storage room. Schedule your appointment today because this one will not last long.