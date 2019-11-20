All apartments in Coral Hills
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM

4410 TORQUE ST

4410 Torque Street · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Torque Street, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Private setting at the end of a cul-de-sac and backs to an open area. Lots of land space in the back and on the sides of the home. Private driveway for more than 1 vehicle. Move-in ready condition. Home will become available 10/1/2019. Section 8 accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 TORQUE ST have any available units?
4410 TORQUE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
Is 4410 TORQUE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4410 TORQUE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 TORQUE ST pet-friendly?
No, 4410 TORQUE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Hills.
Does 4410 TORQUE ST offer parking?
Yes, 4410 TORQUE ST offers parking.
Does 4410 TORQUE ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 TORQUE ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 TORQUE ST have a pool?
No, 4410 TORQUE ST does not have a pool.
Does 4410 TORQUE ST have accessible units?
No, 4410 TORQUE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 TORQUE ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4410 TORQUE ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4410 TORQUE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4410 TORQUE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
