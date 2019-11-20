4410 Torque Street, Coral Hills, MD 20743 Coral Hills
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Private setting at the end of a cul-de-sac and backs to an open area. Lots of land space in the back and on the sides of the home. Private driveway for more than 1 vehicle. Move-in ready condition. Home will become available 10/1/2019. Section 8 accepted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4410 TORQUE ST have any available units?
4410 TORQUE ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
Is 4410 TORQUE ST currently offering any rent specials?
4410 TORQUE ST is not currently offering any rent specials.