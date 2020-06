Amenities

in unit laundry parking ceiling fan some paid utils range oven

Spacious top floor listing. Washer and dryer in unit. All appliances are less than 1 year old. Electricity and water included in rent. Plenty of parking and located just steps from the Metrobus line and 4.2 miles to the Anacostia Metrorail station. Lockbox will be installed by Tuesday Feb. 4 2020 as current renter will be through moving out. Available immediately after that. Good credit is a must and renters insurance is required.