Beautiful home for rent!! Completely renovated!! House features 3 bedrooms, 2.5bath, New energy saver windows, New heating and cooling system, new kitchen, hardwood, newly remolded bathrooms and much more. VOUCHERS WELCOME!! Owners will consider RENT TO OWN!! Shows Well. Please text listing agent for showings.