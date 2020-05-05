3904 BYERS STREET

Amenities

GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING, Nursing Facility, Daycare Center, Rehab Facility, Boutique Hotel and so much more!Located less than 10 Minutes ,5 Miles away from White House, Washington DC, 8 Miles from Reagan Airport. 3 minutes~ walk to the metro, bus stop is one minute,2 Minutes from RFK Stadium, Very close to the National Harbor.Totally comfortable,cozy vacation,business rental home-away-from-home with 3 Unit, total 17 bedrooms,6 Bathrooms,Halfbath,Oversize 2 living room and 2 dining room, 2 Kitchens,2 laundries with 2 washer/dryer each, deck, hardwood floors throughout, Free parking, office desk , internet WIFI.,free local calls, safe, and iron/ironing board; rollaway/extra beds and free cribs/infant beds available on request. Next to Fire Department, Metro, Shopping.Top Floor -floor features 3 larges bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Main level: 12 Bedrooms with Kitchen, 2/and half bath, oversize living room and dining room seating 6 people, and laundry with washer/dryer. flat-screen TV, reception. Basement:5 Bedrooms,1 laundry with washer/dryer,1 kitchen, dining and living room and reception.Both kitchens fully equipped with dishes &utensils, pots, pan, coffee maker, cups, glassware, waffle maker, and all items needed to prepare your meals the way you like them. Deck great for evenings outside and there is also a front porch. A huge parking included to enable off-street private parking for your vehicle, and the large back yard is fenced. All in all, we believe you will find your stay to be a pleasant and comfy one. We have many queens, full, bunked beds and air mattress for common spaces in storage available on request. Guesthouse can accommodate over 50 people in total. It is ideal for individual travelers, couples,interns, all inauguration related event,tourists as well as for groups who want to explore the city. Due to our location being in the city, it is close to all the services that guests may need: supermarkets, bus stop, health center, restaurants, bars, etc. Security in place, cameras monitoring-2 guests ~ 1 bedrooms ~ 2 beds ~ 1.5 shared baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,$49 per nighT-3 guests ~ 1 bedrooms ~ 2 beds ~ 1.5 shared baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,$59 per night-5 guests ~- 2 bedrooms ~ 4 beds ~ 1.5 shared baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,$93 per night-6 guests ~ 2 bedrooms ~ 4 beds ~ 1.5 shared baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,$117 per night-8 guests ~ 3 bedrooms ~ 5 beds ~ 2 baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,~~~~,$196 per night-10 guests -4 bedrooms ~ 5 beds ~ 2 baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,~~~~.,$245 per night-12 guests ~ 5 bedrooms ~ 6 beds ~ 2 baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,~~~~$294 per night-18 guests ~ 8 bedrooms ~ 7 beds ~ 2 baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,~~~~.$441per night-30 guests ~ 15 bedrooms ~ 10 beds ~ 2 baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,~~~..$735 per nightSelf-check-in/Check yourself in with the keypad/3 nights minimum stay~