All apartments in Coral Hills
Find more places like 3904 BYERS STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Hills, MD
/
3904 BYERS STREET
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:20 PM

3904 BYERS STREET

3904 Byers Street · (202) 280-7643
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coral Hills
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

3904 Byers Street, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

17 Bedrooms

Unit 17 Bed · Avail. now

$6,800

Click to see floorplan

17 Bed · 6 Bath · 3453 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
internet access
GUESTHOUSE,FURNISHED, Right Next Door to DCTotally Renovated and Furnished 3 Unit with 17 BEDROOMS:Excellent for - ARBNB,HOME CARE AGENCIES,HOME GROUP,ADULT DAY CARE,- SUBSTANCE ABUSE,BEHAVIORAL AGENCIES PROVIDERS,-COMMUNITY CENTER,ASSISTED LIVING, Nursing Facility, Daycare Center, Rehab Facility, Boutique Hotel and so much more!Located less than 10 Minutes ,5 Miles away from White House, Washington DC, 8 Miles from Reagan Airport. 3 minutes~ walk to the metro, bus stop is one minute,2 Minutes from RFK Stadium, Very close to the National Harbor.Totally comfortable,cozy vacation,business rental home-away-from-home with 3 Unit, total 17 bedrooms,6 Bathrooms,Halfbath,Oversize 2 living room and 2 dining room, 2 Kitchens,2 laundries with 2 washer/dryer each, deck, hardwood floors throughout, Free parking, office desk , internet WIFI.,free local calls, safe, and iron/ironing board; rollaway/extra beds and free cribs/infant beds available on request. Next to Fire Department, Metro, Shopping.Top Floor -floor features 3 larges bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Main level: 12 Bedrooms with Kitchen, 2/and half bath, oversize living room and dining room seating 6 people, and laundry with washer/dryer. flat-screen TV, reception. Basement:5 Bedrooms,1 laundry with washer/dryer,1 kitchen, dining and living room and reception.Both kitchens fully equipped with dishes &utensils, pots, pan, coffee maker, cups, glassware, waffle maker, and all items needed to prepare your meals the way you like them. Deck great for evenings outside and there is also a front porch. A huge parking included to enable off-street private parking for your vehicle, and the large back yard is fenced. All in all, we believe you will find your stay to be a pleasant and comfy one. We have many queens, full, bunked beds and air mattress for common spaces in storage available on request. Guesthouse can accommodate over 50 people in total. It is ideal for individual travelers, couples,interns, all inauguration related event,tourists as well as for groups who want to explore the city. Due to our location being in the city, it is close to all the services that guests may need: supermarkets, bus stop, health center, restaurants, bars, etc. Security in place, cameras monitoring-2 guests ~ 1 bedrooms ~ 2 beds ~ 1.5 shared baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,$49 per nighT-3 guests ~ 1 bedrooms ~ 2 beds ~ 1.5 shared baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,$59 per night-5 guests ~- 2 bedrooms ~ 4 beds ~ 1.5 shared baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,$93 per night-6 guests ~ 2 bedrooms ~ 4 beds ~ 1.5 shared baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,$117 per night-8 guests ~ 3 bedrooms ~ 5 beds ~ 2 baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,~~~~,$196 per night-10 guests -4 bedrooms ~ 5 beds ~ 2 baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,~~~~.,$245 per night-12 guests ~ 5 bedrooms ~ 6 beds ~ 2 baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,~~~~$294 per night-18 guests ~ 8 bedrooms ~ 7 beds ~ 2 baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,~~~~.$441per night-30 guests ~ 15 bedrooms ~ 10 beds ~ 2 baths,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,,~~~..$735 per nightSelf-check-in/Check yourself in with the keypad/3 nights minimum stay~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3904 BYERS STREET have any available units?
3904 BYERS STREET has a unit available for $6,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3904 BYERS STREET have?
Some of 3904 BYERS STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3904 BYERS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
3904 BYERS STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3904 BYERS STREET pet-friendly?
No, 3904 BYERS STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Hills.
Does 3904 BYERS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 3904 BYERS STREET does offer parking.
Does 3904 BYERS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3904 BYERS STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3904 BYERS STREET have a pool?
No, 3904 BYERS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 3904 BYERS STREET have accessible units?
No, 3904 BYERS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 3904 BYERS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3904 BYERS STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 3904 BYERS STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 3904 BYERS STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3904 BYERS STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coral Hills 2 BedroomsCoral Hills 3 Bedrooms
Coral Hills Apartments with BalconyCoral Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coral Hills Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VA
Mount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity