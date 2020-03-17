All apartments in Coral Hills
Find more places like 1719 QUARTER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coral Hills, MD
/
1719 QUARTER AVENUE
Last updated March 17 2020 at 10:15 AM

1719 QUARTER AVENUE

1719 Quarter Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coral Hills
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1719 Quarter Avenue, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
*REDUCED AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * Spacious two-story duplex featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car driveway, front/backyard and storage shed. Recently renovated. Neutral paint colors, hardwood & laminate floors. First and Second floors have separate / private entrances with large living rooms, full kitchens, 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom and washer/dryer. Ready for new tenants - available now. $2,050 per month plus utilities. Minimum one (1) year lease term. At lease signing, one (1) month's rent and a security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent required. No pets and no smoking. Application fee is $50 per person. Section 8 welcome!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 QUARTER AVENUE have any available units?
1719 QUARTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
Is 1719 QUARTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1719 QUARTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 QUARTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1719 QUARTER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Hills.
Does 1719 QUARTER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1719 QUARTER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1719 QUARTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 QUARTER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 QUARTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1719 QUARTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1719 QUARTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1719 QUARTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 QUARTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1719 QUARTER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1719 QUARTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1719 QUARTER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coral Hills 2 BedroomsCoral Hills 3 Bedrooms
Coral Hills Apartments with BalconyCoral Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Coral Hills Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VASummerfield, MDSouth Kensington, MDWest Springfield, VAMitchellville, MDCloverly, MDLake Barcroft, VA
Mount Vernon, VAWestphalia, MDKings Park, VAGlenn Dale, MDFort Hunt, VACalverton, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAFort Meade, MDAccokeek, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University