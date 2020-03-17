1719 QUARTER AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

*REDUCED AND READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY * Spacious two-story duplex featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 2 car driveway, front/backyard and storage shed. Recently renovated. Neutral paint colors, hardwood & laminate floors. First and Second floors have separate / private entrances with large living rooms, full kitchens, 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom and washer/dryer. Ready for new tenants - available now. $2,050 per month plus utilities. Minimum one (1) year lease term. At lease signing, one (1) month's rent and a security deposit equal to one (1) month's rent required. No pets and no smoking. Application fee is $50 per person. Section 8 welcome!