Coral Hills, MD
1627 QUARTER AVENUE
Last updated November 21 2019 at 5:56 AM

1627 QUARTER AVENUE

1627 Quarter Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1627 Quarter Avenue, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious five bedroom two full bath Single home, and has washer and dryer, SS appliances, wood floor and more.....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 QUARTER AVENUE have any available units?
1627 QUARTER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
What amenities does 1627 QUARTER AVENUE have?
Some of 1627 QUARTER AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1627 QUARTER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1627 QUARTER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 QUARTER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1627 QUARTER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Hills.
Does 1627 QUARTER AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1627 QUARTER AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1627 QUARTER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1627 QUARTER AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 QUARTER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1627 QUARTER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1627 QUARTER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1627 QUARTER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 QUARTER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1627 QUARTER AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 QUARTER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1627 QUARTER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
