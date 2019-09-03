All apartments in Coral Hills
1002 IAGO AVENUE

Location

1002 Iago Avenue, Coral Hills, MD 20743
Coral Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Lovely recently renovated single family home with rear addition featuring a large master bedroom with NEW carpeting and separate master bath. This home has a front deck and a rear deck for relaxing, maybe BBQing and enjoying your rental home's exterior! The inside of this wonderful home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, granite counters and a gorgeous back splash! The living room, dining room, bedrooms and hallway all have hardwood flooring. There are 2 full and renovated bathrooms and the master bedroom is large and private. The yard is fully fenced too! Parking is available in the 2 car driveway or the street and the property is located close to DC and commuter routes. Schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1002 IAGO AVENUE have any available units?
1002 IAGO AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coral Hills, MD.
What amenities does 1002 IAGO AVENUE have?
Some of 1002 IAGO AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1002 IAGO AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1002 IAGO AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1002 IAGO AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1002 IAGO AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coral Hills.
Does 1002 IAGO AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1002 IAGO AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1002 IAGO AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1002 IAGO AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1002 IAGO AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1002 IAGO AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1002 IAGO AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1002 IAGO AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1002 IAGO AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1002 IAGO AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1002 IAGO AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1002 IAGO AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
