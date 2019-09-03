1002 IAGO AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Lovely recently renovated single family home with rear addition featuring a large master bedroom with NEW carpeting and separate master bath. This home has a front deck and a rear deck for relaxing, maybe BBQing and enjoying your rental home's exterior! The inside of this wonderful home features an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas stove, granite counters and a gorgeous back splash! The living room, dining room, bedrooms and hallway all have hardwood flooring. There are 2 full and renovated bathrooms and the master bedroom is large and private. The yard is fully fenced too! Parking is available in the 2 car driveway or the street and the property is located close to DC and commuter routes. Schedule your tour today!