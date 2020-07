Amenities

Remodeled all new wood floors, freshly painted, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath house with driveway - NEW kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, opens to dining room. Large back yard opens to parkland. Great location with easy access to Metro and Buses. Easy commute to DC, Catholic University, and University of Maryland. Available April 1.