9225 ST ANDREWS PL
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:06 AM

9225 ST ANDREWS PL

9225 Saint Andrews Place · No Longer Available
Location

9225 Saint Andrews Place, College Park, MD 20740
College Park Woods

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One room available in a single-family home in College Park Woods. Close to UMD, Metro Bus, 495 and Shopping. Looking for a single tenant. Share bathroom and utilities. No pets. No smoking. Email for more detail.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9225 ST ANDREWS PL have any available units?
9225 ST ANDREWS PL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 9225 ST ANDREWS PL currently offering any rent specials?
9225 ST ANDREWS PL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9225 ST ANDREWS PL pet-friendly?
No, 9225 ST ANDREWS PL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 9225 ST ANDREWS PL offer parking?
No, 9225 ST ANDREWS PL does not offer parking.
Does 9225 ST ANDREWS PL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9225 ST ANDREWS PL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9225 ST ANDREWS PL have a pool?
No, 9225 ST ANDREWS PL does not have a pool.
Does 9225 ST ANDREWS PL have accessible units?
No, 9225 ST ANDREWS PL does not have accessible units.
Does 9225 ST ANDREWS PL have units with dishwashers?
No, 9225 ST ANDREWS PL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9225 ST ANDREWS PL have units with air conditioning?
No, 9225 ST ANDREWS PL does not have units with air conditioning.

