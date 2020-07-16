4901 Blackfoot Road

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Spacious and naturally well-lit.

5 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house. -6 mins drive, 9 mins bike ride to UMD. UMD Shuttle Service 134 is only 1 block away from property. -Newly Renovated. Comes with Refrigerator, Stove, -Washer/Dryer, Central A/C and heating. FREE and PLENTY of parking on and in front of the property. -Newish kitchen all major appliances including refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. -Whole house recently painted inside. -Close to Greenbelt Metro Station. $3000.00/mo, $3000.00 security deposit. -Call or text Mike at 240-338-9712