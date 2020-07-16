All apartments in College Park
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:32 AM

4901 Blackfoot Road

4901 Blackfoot Road · No Longer Available
Location

4901 Blackfoot Road, College Park, MD 20740
North College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious and naturally well-lit.
5 bedroom, 2.0 bathroom house. -6 mins drive, 9 mins bike ride to UMD. UMD Shuttle Service 134 is only 1 block away from property. -Newly Renovated. Comes with Refrigerator, Stove, -Washer/Dryer, Central A/C and heating. FREE and PLENTY of parking on and in front of the property. -Newish kitchen all major appliances including refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal. -Whole house recently painted inside. -Close to Greenbelt Metro Station. $3000.00/mo, $3000.00 security deposit. -Call or text Mike at 240-338-9712

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4901 Blackfoot Road have any available units?
4901 Blackfoot Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
What amenities does 4901 Blackfoot Road have?
Some of 4901 Blackfoot Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4901 Blackfoot Road currently offering any rent specials?
4901 Blackfoot Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4901 Blackfoot Road pet-friendly?
No, 4901 Blackfoot Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4901 Blackfoot Road offer parking?
Yes, 4901 Blackfoot Road offers parking.
Does 4901 Blackfoot Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4901 Blackfoot Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4901 Blackfoot Road have a pool?
No, 4901 Blackfoot Road does not have a pool.
Does 4901 Blackfoot Road have accessible units?
No, 4901 Blackfoot Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4901 Blackfoot Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4901 Blackfoot Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 4901 Blackfoot Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4901 Blackfoot Road has units with air conditioning.
