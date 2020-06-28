Amenities
4400 Mohegan Place Available 08/15/19 Walk to University of Maryland! - 5 bedroom 3.5 full bath house less than a mile from the University of Maryland campus. This home offers multiple off-street parking spots, a huge living room, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer and storage room. Available 8/15/2019.
To apply go to http://www.washingtonmetromanagement.com/home_rentals
Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner
Washington Metro Management
202-536-2510 - office
202-536-2581 - direct
833-847-3753 - fax
Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com
www.washingtonmetromanagement.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5070020)