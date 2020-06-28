All apartments in College Park
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

4400 Mohegan Place

4400 Mohegan Place · No Longer Available
Location

4400 Mohegan Place, College Park, MD 20740

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
4400 Mohegan Place Available 08/15/19 Walk to University of Maryland! - 5 bedroom 3.5 full bath house less than a mile from the University of Maryland campus. This home offers multiple off-street parking spots, a huge living room, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer and storage room. Available 8/15/2019.

To apply go to http://www.washingtonmetromanagement.com/home_rentals

Mike Altobelli, Broker / Owner
Washington Metro Management

202-536-2510 - office
202-536-2581 - direct
833-847-3753 - fax
Mike@WashingtonMetroManagement.com
www.washingtonmetromanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5070020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4400 Mohegan Place have any available units?
4400 Mohegan Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in College Park, MD.
Is 4400 Mohegan Place currently offering any rent specials?
4400 Mohegan Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4400 Mohegan Place pet-friendly?
No, 4400 Mohegan Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in College Park.
Does 4400 Mohegan Place offer parking?
Yes, 4400 Mohegan Place offers parking.
Does 4400 Mohegan Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4400 Mohegan Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4400 Mohegan Place have a pool?
No, 4400 Mohegan Place does not have a pool.
Does 4400 Mohegan Place have accessible units?
No, 4400 Mohegan Place does not have accessible units.
Does 4400 Mohegan Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 4400 Mohegan Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4400 Mohegan Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 4400 Mohegan Place does not have units with air conditioning.
