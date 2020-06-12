/
3 bedroom apartments
110 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Colesville, MD
1004 CANNON ROAD
1004 Cannon Road, Colesville, MD
SPACIOUS! Quiet neighborhood close to parks, shopping and schools. Welcoming entryway with coat closet opens into large living room with lots of light and sliding glass door to patio and backyard (not fenced).
12813 TAMARACK ROAD
12813 Tamarack Road, Colesville, MD
Beautiful newly renovated home located on a quiet street. The property features beautiful bathroom finishes. The property has two kitchens, one on the main floor and the other in the basement.
5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE
5 Whitingham Terrace, Colesville, MD
This beautiful 5 BD/3FB home sits on the top of a culdesac just a few minutes from Westover Elementary school. 5th bedroom and bath on the lower level is totally separate with separate door.
401 KIMBLEWICK DRIVE
401 Kimblewick Drive, Colesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
4464 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH, KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER IN THE BASEMENT, WALKOUT BASEMENT, FEEL LIKE INDEPENDENT HOUSE, OWNERS LIVE UPSTAIRS. ABOUT PETS - ONE ON ONE BASIS A PET DEPOSIT OF $300.00 AND $25.
905 FAIRLAND RD
905 Fairland Road, Colesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS HOME IN GREAT LOCATION . GOOD CONDITION.
12306 GREENHILL DRIVE
12306 Greenhill Drive, Colesville, MD
Rental for the upper level of the home. owner lives in the lower level. Large beautiful home for rent in great neighborhood convenient to public transportation and schools. Great curb appeal. Move-in ready, rental includes 5 bedrooms and 2.
Yorkshire - Silver Spring
11401 July Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,211
1225 sqft
Luxury apartment homes featuring cathedral ceilings, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry facilities and eat-in kitchens with built-in microwaves. Residents enjoy easy access to public transportation and neighborhood conveniences, such as shopping centers and schools.
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.
Montgomery White Oak
11550 Stewart Ln, White Oak, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1409 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Montgomery White Oak in White Oak. View photos, descriptions and more!
Wheaton-Glenmont
1 Unit Available
13332 Moonlight Trail Dr
13332 Moonlight Trail Drive, Glenmont, MD
Please click here to apply Luxury home located in sought after Poplar Run! Featuring a huge gourmet kitchen with custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen island and granite countertops. Large deck with wooded view.
Wheaton-Glenmont
13226 DEER HIGHLANDS WAY
13226 Deer Highlands Way, Glenmont, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
FABULOUS LIKE-NEW POPLAR RUN TOWNHOME NEAR METRO & COMMUTER ROUTES IN SUPERB CONDITION WITH LOTS OF NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIES! OPEN CONCEPT FLOORPLAN FEATURES HUGE KITCHEN WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, CHERRY CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL
Wheaton-Glenmont
1545 RABBIT HOLLOW PL
1545 Rabbit Hollow Place, Glenmont, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1545 RABBIT HOLLOW PL in Glenmont. View photos, descriptions and more!
12420 LOFT LANE
12420 Loft Lane, Fairland, MD
Lovely 4 bedroom colonial with large kitchen**Granite countertops**Home has been freshly painted throughout**New carpet being installed**New kitchen flooring to be installed**1st floor family room with fireplace**Formal living and dining room**Crown
11849 OLD COLUMBIA PIKE
11849 Old Columbia Pike, Calverton, MD
Beautiful and well maintained 3 story townhome for rent in managed community. 4 bedrooms, 3 1/2 baths, eat-in-kitchen, with wood floors throughout. Walkout basement with Rec Room and fireplace. Lovely flagstone patio off of the Rec Room.
1301 SILO WAY
1301 Silo Way, Cloverly, MD
Nice Colonial Style Single Family Home on a cul-de-sac, close to major commuting routes, shopping, restaurants and more. 4 Bedrooms with finished bonus room in the basement. Basement Rec Room.
Wheaton-Glenmont
1812 BILLMAN LN
1812 Billman Lane, Wheaton, MD
Fabulous Turn Key Rental - Close to Wheaton Regional Park ; 5 Spacious Bedrooms on Upper Level - All with Hardwood Floors; Updated Table Spaced Kitchen with Spacious Eat-in Area; Beautiful Large Deck off Dining Room and Kitchen; Under Deck Patio
12114 RAVENWOOD COURT
12114 Ravenwood Court, Kemp Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1280 sqft
LOVELY 3 BEDROOM HOUSE WITH ALL WOOD FLOORS, HUGE LIVING ROOM, BASEMENT AND OTHER ROOMS. DECK FOR YOUR SUMMER GRILLING.CLOSE TO SHOPPING CENTERS AND MAJOR HIGHWAYS.GOOD OR FAIR CREDIT OK. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY A PLUS.
1269 WINDMILL LANE
1269 Windmill Lane, Cloverly, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1138 sqft
FIRST LEVEL FOR RENT ONLY! 3 bedroom 2 full baths available immediately. Hardwood floors throughout home, SS appliances, granite kitchen countertops, amazing deck, great big beautiful backyard with available shed.
1621 ANGELWING DRIVE
1621 Angelwing Drive, Fairland, MD
Gorgeous Arts and Crafts home! Fresh paint, carpet, and most of main level hardwoods resurfaced! This home boosts of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and a half bath on the main floor! Basement has extra room that could be a bedroom! Sleek, modern
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Arcadian
13615 Colgate Way, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,017
1465 sqft
The Arcadian apartments in Fairland, Maryland, offer the best in classic Maryland style with all the modern improvements like granite countertops, beautiful landscaping, an outdoor pool and a resident clubhouse.
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,542
1300 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.
Summit Hills
8484 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1200 sqft
Spacious, fully equipped apartment homes close to the metro station. Residents' amenities include a clubhouse, community garden, putting green, swimming pool, tennis court and 24-hour gym. Pet-sitting and 24-hour emergency maintenance available.
Wheaton-Glenmont
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,764
1016 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
