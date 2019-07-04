Amenities

parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities parking

625 Brandon Green Dr Available 08/01/19 Silver Spring Townhome (end-unit) - Lovely 3 bedroom with 2.5 bath end-unit townhome. Lots of windows offering plenty of natural light. White kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Separate dining room with bay window. Unit comes with two assigned parking spaces.



Please email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease

Tenant pays utilities (electric & water)

No smoking

No Pets



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50 application fee.



(RLNE3376564)