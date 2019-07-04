All apartments in Colesville
625 Brandon Green Dr

625 Brandon Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

625 Brandon Green Drive, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
625 Brandon Green Dr Available 08/01/19 Silver Spring Townhome (end-unit) - Lovely 3 bedroom with 2.5 bath end-unit townhome. Lots of windows offering plenty of natural light. White kitchen cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Separate dining room with bay window. Unit comes with two assigned parking spaces.

Please email Sara Vieira at Sara@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease
Tenant pays utilities (electric & water)
No smoking
No Pets

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the available rentals tab at the top of the page, click on the apply now button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application and pay $50 application fee.

(RLNE3376564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 625 Brandon Green Dr have any available units?
625 Brandon Green Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
Is 625 Brandon Green Dr currently offering any rent specials?
625 Brandon Green Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 625 Brandon Green Dr pet-friendly?
No, 625 Brandon Green Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 625 Brandon Green Dr offer parking?
Yes, 625 Brandon Green Dr offers parking.
Does 625 Brandon Green Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 625 Brandon Green Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 625 Brandon Green Dr have a pool?
No, 625 Brandon Green Dr does not have a pool.
Does 625 Brandon Green Dr have accessible units?
No, 625 Brandon Green Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 625 Brandon Green Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 625 Brandon Green Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 625 Brandon Green Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 625 Brandon Green Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
