613 BRANDON GREEN DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3 BEDROOMS, 2 FULL & 1 HALF BATHS , 3 LEVEL TOWN HOUSE.READY TO ENJOY IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, GREAT SCHOOL DISTRICT. MAIN FLOOR HAS GRANITE TILE AND REST OF HOUSE IS WOOD FLOOR. ENJOY THIS CARPET FREE HOME. MAIN FLOOR HAS KITCHEN, FAMILY ROOM AND DINNING ROOM. 2ND FLOOR HAS MASTER BEDROOM WITH ATTACHED FULL BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. 3RD FLOOR HAS FULL BATH AND LAUNDRY ROOM. BOTH FLOOR STAIRS ARE WOOD FLOOR. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING. MORE PARKING AVAILABLE FOR GUEST. CONVENIENT LOCATION FOR METRO BUS RIDER AND METRO TRAIN RIDER. METRO BUS STOP IS WITH IN 3 MINUTES ON RANDOLPH RD. GLEN MONT METRO IS IN 5 MINUTES.