5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

This beautiful 5 BD/3FB home sits on the top of a culdesac just a few minutes from Westover Elementary school. 5th bedroom and bath on the lower level is totally separate with separate door. Shows great in and out, double carport, new shed, gleaming hardwoods, newer Washer and Dryer, upgraded baths and kitchen, double pane windows, roof/attic fan-2yrs, newer top of the line Carrier furnace, beautiful landscaped yard with fruit trees and organic garden, finished lower level with bedroom and full bath, workshop area, and laundry. Walkout basement with side entrance to the backyard. Peaceful and serene settings. Westover Elem (0.2 mile) w/daycare and Robin Hood Swibackyardm Club (0.4 mile) Close to ICC, 495, shopping & restaurants.