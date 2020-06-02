All apartments in Colesville
Last updated June 2 2020 at 12:13 AM

5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE

5 Whitingham Terrace · (703) 891-1420
Location

5 Whitingham Terrace, Colesville, MD 20904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,290

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2674 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This beautiful 5 BD/3FB home sits on the top of a culdesac just a few minutes from Westover Elementary school. 5th bedroom and bath on the lower level is totally separate with separate door. Shows great in and out, double carport, new shed, gleaming hardwoods, newer Washer and Dryer, upgraded baths and kitchen, double pane windows, roof/attic fan-2yrs, newer top of the line Carrier furnace, beautiful landscaped yard with fruit trees and organic garden, finished lower level with bedroom and full bath, workshop area, and laundry. Walkout basement with side entrance to the backyard. Peaceful and serene settings. Westover Elem (0.2 mile) w/daycare and Robin Hood Swibackyardm Club (0.4 mile) Close to ICC, 495, shopping & restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE have any available units?
5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE has a unit available for $3,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE have?
Some of 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE does offer parking.
Does 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE have a pool?
No, 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 WHITINGHAM TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
