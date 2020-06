Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH, KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER IN THE BASEMENT, WALKOUT BASEMENT, FEEL LIKE INDEPENDENT HOUSE, OWNERS LIVE UPSTAIRS. ABOUT PETS - ONE ON ONE BASIS A PET DEPOSIT OF $300.00 AND $25.00 EXTRA PER MONTH BUT STRICTLY ONE ON ONE BASIS.AN APPLICATION FEE OF $50.00 PER ADULT WITH GOOD CREDIT, IF APPROVED, ALONG WITH LEASE AGREEMENT FIRST MONTHS RENT AND ONE MONTH DEPOSIT NEEDS TO BE SUBMITTED, AND TWO PAYSTUBS. CALL OWNER/AGENT