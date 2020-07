Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Beautiful 5 level Town House with deck and walk out basement. New paint whole house. New wood floors. Main floor two level high ceiling family room with fireplace open to dining area, spacious and bright. French door to deck. Owner's bedroom with high ceiling and spacious owner's bath room on upper level 2. Upper level 1 has two bedrooms with new hard wood floor and a full bath. Walk out level basement has a big family room with fireplace and new wood floor and a French door to the patio. Other two rooms and a half bath in basement. Lots of spaces in this house. The whole house is clean and shine. vacant, show anytime.