12516 Two Farm Drive

Property located on a quiet street in a single-family home community in Colesville near shopping, 6 minutes to Glenmont Metro Station, and two miles to two major hospitals (Holy Cross & White Oak Medical Complex), 20 minutes to University of Maryland College Park campus, and 20 minutes to the Rockville shopping corridor. Apartment totally separated on the lower level of a split-foyer, 4-bedroom home. Unit just renovated with modern appliances and ceramic tile throughout. It has a private rear entrance, off-street parking, access to large backyard space, lots of natural light, and central heating and cooling (supplemental baseboard heating in unit). The apartment also boasts a large bedroom closet, bathroom linen closet/storage area, Wi-Fi, two flatscreen TVs (50 inch & 32 inch), firestick capability, complete kitchenette facilities, w/d in unit, towels, bed linens, and many other amenities.

No Pets Allowed



