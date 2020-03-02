All apartments in Colesville
12516 Two Farm Drive

12516 Two Farm Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12516 Two Farm Drive, Colesville, MD 20904

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Cozy & Comfortable - Property Id: 230388

Property located on a quiet street in a single-family home community in Colesville near shopping, 6 minutes to Glenmont Metro Station, and two miles to two major hospitals (Holy Cross & White Oak Medical Complex), 20 minutes to University of Maryland College Park campus, and 20 minutes to the Rockville shopping corridor. Apartment totally separated on the lower level of a split-foyer, 4-bedroom home. Unit just renovated with modern appliances and ceramic tile throughout. It has a private rear entrance, off-street parking, access to large backyard space, lots of natural light, and central heating and cooling (supplemental baseboard heating in unit). The apartment also boasts a large bedroom closet, bathroom linen closet/storage area, Wi-Fi, two flatscreen TVs (50 inch & 32 inch), firestick capability, complete kitchenette facilities, w/d in unit, towels, bed linens, and many other amenities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230388
Property Id 230388

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5589304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12516 Two Farm Drive have any available units?
12516 Two Farm Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colesville, MD.
What amenities does 12516 Two Farm Drive have?
Some of 12516 Two Farm Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12516 Two Farm Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12516 Two Farm Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12516 Two Farm Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12516 Two Farm Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 12516 Two Farm Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12516 Two Farm Drive offers parking.
Does 12516 Two Farm Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12516 Two Farm Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12516 Two Farm Drive have a pool?
No, 12516 Two Farm Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12516 Two Farm Drive have accessible units?
No, 12516 Two Farm Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12516 Two Farm Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12516 Two Farm Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12516 Two Farm Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12516 Two Farm Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

