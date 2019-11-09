All apartments in Colesville
Find more places like 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Colesville, MD
/
12306 GREENHILL DRIVE
Last updated November 9 2019 at 5:21 AM

12306 GREENHILL DRIVE

12306 Greenhill Drive · (800) 531-1532
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Colesville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12306 Greenhill Drive, Colesville, MD 20904

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 4129 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Rental for the upper level of the home. owner lives in the lower level. Large beautiful home for rent in great neighborhood convenient to public transportation and schools. Great curb appeal. Move-in ready, rental includes 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bath on main floor, living room, separate dining rm, and renovated kitchen (June 2018). Hardwood floor. Utilities included with rent. Tenant only responsible for snow removal, light bulbs, lawn/tree/shrub care and minor interior repair. It is also be rented room by room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE have any available units?
12306 GREENHILL DRIVE has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE have?
Some of 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12306 GREENHILL DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colesville.
Does 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 12306 GREENHILL DRIVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Colesville Apartments with BalconyColesville Apartments with Parking
Colesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsColesville Pet Friendly Places
Colesville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSeven Corners, VAWolf Trap, VABrock Hall, MDKettering, MDClinton, MDLeisure World, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
Johns Hopkins University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity