12306 GREENHILL DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated some paid utils microwave

Rental for the upper level of the home. owner lives in the lower level. Large beautiful home for rent in great neighborhood convenient to public transportation and schools. Great curb appeal. Move-in ready, rental includes 5 bedrooms and 2.5 bath on main floor, living room, separate dining rm, and renovated kitchen (June 2018). Hardwood floor. Utilities included with rent. Tenant only responsible for snow removal, light bulbs, lawn/tree/shrub care and minor interior repair. It is also be rented room by room.