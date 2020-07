Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Tony Williams and LeaseCollection.com Presents This Spacious 3BD / 3BA Single Family Home Near Schools And Shopping Centers. Centrally Located with Access to All Major Routes to D.C., Nat'l Harbor, All Military Facilities. This Home Features an Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, New Appliances, Main Level Newly Carpeted With A Floor Plan That Flows Seamlessly To A Screened Deck/Porch and Large Fenced Backyard for Entertaining Fam/Friends.