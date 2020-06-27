All apartments in Clinton
Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:04 AM

9107 Eldon Dr

9107 Eldon Drive · (307) 630-6487
Location

9107 Eldon Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
A luxury basement apartment with one bedroom available. The apartment is shared with two other individuals. The apartment is spacious with a fully furnished kitchen, which includes the microwave, stove, dishwasher. The family room is furnished with a nice sofa, love seat and wall TV. The washer and dryer is directly off of the kitchen. The bathroom is divided into two rooms for convenience. The bedroom has a large closet and ceiling fan. Each tenant will need to furnish his bedroom with his own furniture. A weekly cleaning fee of $25.00 is charged to clean the private rooms and the common area. The home is in a nice neighborhood, backyard fully fenced and is monitored by a security system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9107 Eldon Dr have any available units?
9107 Eldon Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 9107 Eldon Dr have?
Some of 9107 Eldon Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9107 Eldon Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9107 Eldon Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9107 Eldon Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9107 Eldon Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 9107 Eldon Dr offer parking?
No, 9107 Eldon Dr does not offer parking.
Does 9107 Eldon Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9107 Eldon Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9107 Eldon Dr have a pool?
No, 9107 Eldon Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9107 Eldon Dr have accessible units?
No, 9107 Eldon Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9107 Eldon Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9107 Eldon Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9107 Eldon Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9107 Eldon Dr has units with air conditioning.
