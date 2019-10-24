All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 8603 Woodfield Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
8603 Woodfield Court
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:15 PM

8603 Woodfield Court

8603 Woodfield Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

8603 Woodfield Ct, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Spacious 4bd / 4ba Near Joint Base Andrews and Beltway - This is a Realty Transaction Services Listing

RECENT PRICE DROP! This spacious, luxurious, but still cozy home is located in the newly developed Cedar Chase Estates. This home is fully loaded with attached 2 car garage, hardwood floors, tri ceilings in the home, crown molding, huge basement with hook ups for wet bar and ample storage and outside access. Complete chef's kitchen, open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens and beautiful wood counters with ample storage. The master suite has a custom shoe closet, walk in closet, a sitting area, sunk in tub and shower. There are also three additional bedrooms on the top level with one of them having their own full bathroom as well.

On the main level there is a den, laundry with washer and dryer included, living room, dining room, family room and eat in area off of the kitchen.

Located close to Andrews Air Force Base, Beltway, Census Bureau and National Harbor.

Minimum 600 credit score.

Listing Office Information
Listing Agent: Shayla Humphrey (3280487) (Lic# 676160 - MD) (301) 388-5859
Listing Agent Email: shayla@keyrentermetro.com
Broker of Record: Terry Rogers (Lic# 5330 - MD)
Listing Office: Realty Transaction Services, LLC (RTS1) (Lic# Unknown)
1522 Pointer Ridge Pl Ste# 1, Bowie, MD 20716-0000
Office Phone: (301) 218-6336 Office Fax: (301) 218-6653

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5142487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8603 Woodfield Court have any available units?
8603 Woodfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 8603 Woodfield Court have?
Some of 8603 Woodfield Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8603 Woodfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
8603 Woodfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8603 Woodfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 8603 Woodfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 8603 Woodfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 8603 Woodfield Court offers parking.
Does 8603 Woodfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8603 Woodfield Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8603 Woodfield Court have a pool?
No, 8603 Woodfield Court does not have a pool.
Does 8603 Woodfield Court have accessible units?
No, 8603 Woodfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8603 Woodfield Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8603 Woodfield Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8603 Woodfield Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 8603 Woodfield Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Best Cities for Families 2019
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClinton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Clinton Apartments with Washer-DryersClinton Furnished Apartments
Clinton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
McLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MDRavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University