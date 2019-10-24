8603 Woodfield Court

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

New Spacious 4bd / 4ba Near Joint Base Andrews and Beltway - This is a Realty Transaction Services Listing



RECENT PRICE DROP! This spacious, luxurious, but still cozy home is located in the newly developed Cedar Chase Estates. This home is fully loaded with attached 2 car garage, hardwood floors, tri ceilings in the home, crown molding, huge basement with hook ups for wet bar and ample storage and outside access. Complete chef's kitchen, open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, double ovens and beautiful wood counters with ample storage. The master suite has a custom shoe closet, walk in closet, a sitting area, sunk in tub and shower. There are also three additional bedrooms on the top level with one of them having their own full bathroom as well.



On the main level there is a den, laundry with washer and dryer included, living room, dining room, family room and eat in area off of the kitchen.



Located close to Andrews Air Force Base, Beltway, Census Bureau and National Harbor.



Minimum 600 credit score.



Listing Office Information

Listing Agent: Shayla Humphrey (3280487) (Lic# 676160 - MD) (301) 388-5859

Listing Agent Email: shayla@keyrentermetro.com

Broker of Record: Terry Rogers (Lic# 5330 - MD)

Listing Office: Realty Transaction Services, LLC (RTS1) (Lic# Unknown)

1522 Pointer Ridge Pl Ste# 1, Bowie, MD 20716-0000

Office Phone: (301) 218-6336 Office Fax: (301) 218-6653



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5142487)