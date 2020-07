Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The home your family deserves. A quiet tree lined community awaits you. This low maintenance brick split foyer home boasts of four bedrooms, two full baths with tubs, glowing hardwood flooring in living room, dining area and upper level bedrooms; large eat-in kitchen, finished basement with built-in entertainmentbar, off street parking for four cars, h-u-g-e back yard for family cookouts, covered rear porch and more. Call today. Winner!