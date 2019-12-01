All apartments in Clinton
5704 SKYE DRIVE

Location

5704 Skye Drive, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently upgraded prime location in Clinton, available immediately!Lovely split foyer home. in the Waldon Woods worry-free community.3BR House Est. Neighborhood: Freshly painted throughout.Brand new: AC/Furnace system, water heater, and window coverings.Recently new hardwood flooring throughout the home with plush new carpet in the family room and bedrooms.Pet-friendly with addition Pet Fee.Family room with wood burning fireplace, laundry room and lots of extras of storage space.Nice size gourmet kitchen with lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertop. The deck is located off of the dining area with fully fenced in the back yard.Close to I-495, National Harbor, Andrews AFB, and DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 SKYE DRIVE have any available units?
5704 SKYE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 5704 SKYE DRIVE have?
Some of 5704 SKYE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 SKYE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5704 SKYE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 SKYE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 5704 SKYE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 5704 SKYE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 5704 SKYE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 5704 SKYE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5704 SKYE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 SKYE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 5704 SKYE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 5704 SKYE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5704 SKYE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 SKYE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5704 SKYE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5704 SKYE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5704 SKYE DRIVE has units with air conditioning.

