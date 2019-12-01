5704 SKYE DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Recently upgraded prime location in Clinton, available immediately!Lovely split foyer home. in the Waldon Woods worry-free community.3BR House Est. Neighborhood: Freshly painted throughout.Brand new: AC/Furnace system, water heater, and window coverings.Recently new hardwood flooring throughout the home with plush new carpet in the family room and bedrooms.Pet-friendly with addition Pet Fee.Family room with wood burning fireplace, laundry room and lots of extras of storage space.Nice size gourmet kitchen with lots of natural light, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertop. The deck is located off of the dining area with fully fenced in the back yard.Close to I-495, National Harbor, Andrews AFB, and DC.