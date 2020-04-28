5522 E BONIWOOD TURN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated microwave refrigerator

Renovated 3 LVL 4BR, 3.5 BA 2000 SFT Townhouse in Boniwood community near Cosco Park. Main level has huge Living Room, separate Dining w/gleaming H/W FLoors, recess lights, gourmet kitchen w/new SS appliances, new ceramic floor. First floor has large MBR w/ren. full bath; Two more bedrooms and ren. hallway full bath. Full walk-out basement has Rec. Room w/ceramic tiles; fourth bedroom w/full bath, utility closet. Living room has rare patio door leading to huge deck. All first floor 3 BRs have new H/W floors. Fresh neutral paint, new washer & dryer in the basement. Shows Well. NO PETS, SMOKING. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY MUST. Agent is the Owner. ***** Please don't call listing agent in the ad for showings. Please have your agent/realtor to show the property**************