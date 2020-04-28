All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
5522 E BONIWOOD TURN
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

5522 E BONIWOOD TURN

5522 East Boniwood Turn · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5522 East Boniwood Turn, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated 3 LVL 4BR, 3.5 BA 2000 SFT Townhouse in Boniwood community near Cosco Park. Main level has huge Living Room, separate Dining w/gleaming H/W FLoors, recess lights, gourmet kitchen w/new SS appliances, new ceramic floor. First floor has large MBR w/ren. full bath; Two more bedrooms and ren. hallway full bath. Full walk-out basement has Rec. Room w/ceramic tiles; fourth bedroom w/full bath, utility closet. Living room has rare patio door leading to huge deck. All first floor 3 BRs have new H/W floors. Fresh neutral paint, new washer & dryer in the basement. Shows Well. NO PETS, SMOKING. GOOD RENTAL HISTORY MUST. Agent is the Owner. ***** Please don't call listing agent in the ad for showings. Please have your agent/realtor to show the property**************

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN have any available units?
5522 E BONIWOOD TURN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
What amenities does 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN have?
Some of 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN currently offering any rent specials?
5522 E BONIWOOD TURN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN pet-friendly?
No, 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN offer parking?
No, 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN does not offer parking.
Does 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN have a pool?
No, 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN does not have a pool.
Does 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN have accessible units?
No, 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN does not have accessible units.
Does 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN has units with dishwashers.
Does 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5522 E BONIWOOD TURN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 BedroomsClinton Apartments with Balcony
Clinton Apartments with GarageClinton Apartments with Gym
Clinton Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MD
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDAnnandale, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University