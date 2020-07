Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Just reduced! Fabulous new construction townhome. MOVE IN READY. This beauty boasts of a gourmet kitchen with a 5 burner gas cooktop, double wall ovens, granite, high end stainless. Great for entertaining. 2 car garage; Beautiful hardwood floors on the main level, Soaking tubs and separate showers. Complete with blinds/ window coverings High end washer & dryer. Rent includes the security system fee. GREAT LOCATION. MUST SEE! close to everything!!