12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to the gorgeous, well-appointed, detached, brick front home! Conveniently located next to the MGM, National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, and Woodyard Crossing Shopping Center. This amazing home features 2,156 sq. ft. of living space that encompasses 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms on a lot size that measures 12,000 sq. ft. Entertaining will be a delight with the open concept kitchen on the main floor and the basement. Plenty of parking space available with a long driveway and a two-car garage! There are no NO HOA fees. Hurry, this opportunity will not last long! Not accepting vouchers. Credit must be 580+