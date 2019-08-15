All apartments in Clinton
Find more places like 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clinton, MD
/
12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:39 AM

12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD

12003 Piscataway Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clinton
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

12003 Piscataway Road, Clinton, MD 20735

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to the gorgeous, well-appointed, detached, brick front home! Conveniently located next to the MGM, National Harbor, Tanger Outlets, and Woodyard Crossing Shopping Center. This amazing home features 2,156 sq. ft. of living space that encompasses 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms on a lot size that measures 12,000 sq. ft. Entertaining will be a delight with the open concept kitchen on the main floor and the basement. Plenty of parking space available with a long driveway and a two-car garage! There are no NO HOA fees. Hurry, this opportunity will not last long! Not accepting vouchers. Credit must be 580+

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD have any available units?
12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clinton, MD.
Is 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clinton.
Does 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD offers parking.
Does 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD have a pool?
No, 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 12003 PISCATAWAY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Clinton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClinton Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Clinton Apartments with Washer-DryersClinton Furnished Apartments
Clinton Pet Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VA
McLean, VASuitland, MDAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAGlenn Dale, MDCoral Hills, MDRavensworth, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityNorthern Virginia Community College
American University