Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:38 PM

80 Apartments for rent in Clarksburg, MD with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clarksburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
79 Units Available
AXIOM
22461 Cabin Branch Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
Studio
$1,530
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1237 sqft
Introducing Axiom, a new family-oriented apartment community in Clarksburg, MD.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
The Elms at Clarksburg
12200 Elm Forest Ct, Clarksburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,714
919 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,844
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-270 and Little Seneca Lake. Open-plan apartments with loft ceilings, a gas fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community offers a resort-style pool, a fitness center and a sundeck.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
13826 DOVEKIE AVENUE
13826 Dovekie Avenue, Clarksburg, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3920 sqft
Better than new. Open concept layout with hardwood flooring throughout first floor. The gourmet kitchen features mocha color cabinetry with granite counters, tile backslash, and under-mount stainless steel sink. Large center island breakfast bar.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
22402 BRICK HAVEN WAY
22402 Brick Haven Way, Clarksburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2438 sqft
Meticulously maintained 3 bedroom 4.5 baths brick-front townhouse in sought after Clarksburg Heights.Hardwood floors throughout main level , Gourmet kitchen , Loft on rth level and many more .
Results within 1 mile of Clarksburg

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
17 Kings Valley Ct
17 Kings Valley Court, Damascus, MD
6 Bedrooms
$2,975
3626 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcoming home in sought after Kings Valley Manor. You'll love this immaculant home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with beautiful wooded view and stream. Hardwood flooring throughout most of the home.

1 of 10

Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
20519 Lowfield Drive
20519 Lowfield Drive, Germantown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1960 sqft
Dont miss out on this 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath townhome located in highly desirable neighborhood that backs to Lake Churchill, Little Seneca State Park, and Little Seneca Lake.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
12209 EMERALD WAY
12209 Emerald Way, Germantown, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
2975 sqft
Updated and Upgraded! Beautiful Colonial Home in desirable Milestone of Germantown. Featuring hardwood floors throughout, fully finished basement with new full bath and laundry room, open floor plan, 2 car garage and fresh paint.
Results within 5 miles of Clarksburg
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Liberty Mill
19520 Waters Rd, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1081 sqft
Vibrant community of 1-3 bedroom apartments within walking distance of Germantown MARC Station. Each apartment features upscale interior finishes and modern stainless steel appliances. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
27 Units Available
Hunt Club Apartments
404 Christopher Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,254
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
890 sqft
Smoke-free, pet-friendly apartment homes with in-unit W/D and stainless steel appliances. Dog park, playground and pool. Close to Lakeforest Mall and I-270. Near Gaithersburg Library and plenty of parks.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
29 Units Available
Hamptons at Town Center
19757 Crystal Rock Dr, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,215
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
808 sqft
Garden-style apartment community on 37 acres of land near the intersection of Route 118 and I-270. Apartments feature modern kitchens, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents' amenities include a swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
$
14 Units Available
Spectrum Paramount
230 Spectrum Ave, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,488
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
1025 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Paramount in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
25 Units Available
Seneca Village
750 Clopper Rd, Gaithersburg, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,324
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1136 sqft
Recently renovated units in a green complex that accepts pets and section 8. Fire pit, pool, and playground on site. Nearby Quince Orchard Plaza offers dining and retail options. Close to I-270.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
$
21 Units Available
Spectrum Majestic
116 Paramount Park Drive, Gaithersburg, MD
Studio
$1,534
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
1163 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Spectrum Majestic in Gaithersburg. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
75 Units Available
The Elms at Century
12835 Fairchild Drive, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The appeal of The Elms at Century begins with its enviable location. These Germantown apartments are just around the corner from shopping, dining and entertainment at Germantown Town Center, as well as major employers and commuter routes.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Cherry Knoll Apartments
18832 Bent Willow Cir, Germantown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,409
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of Germantown Square Shopping Center. Also near Gunners Branch Local Park. Delightful community of stylish apartments on 27 acres of landscaped grounds. Amenities include a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
The Verandahs Apartments
9308 Willow Creek Dr, Montgomery Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,501
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,910
1164 sqft
Community in Montgomery Village, Maryland, offers stylish 1-3 bedroom apartments in a friendly area just 2 miles from Lake Forest Mall. In-unit W/D, private outside storage, poolside grilling, and cardio center.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
33 Units Available
The Point at Germantown Station
19228 Circle Gate Drive, Germantown, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,483
979 sqft
Pet-friendly community of spacious 2-3 bedroom apartment homes situated just off I-270. Close to Lake Forest Mall and the Washingtonian Center. Olympic-size swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
840 Quince Orchard Blvd
840 Quince Orchard Boulevard, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1021 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful two bed room condo, great location - Property Id: 136200 Beautiful Two Bedrooms, One bathroom renovated Condo located in a great location. Great schools. Rent including all utilities .

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
40 Cross Ridge Ct
40 Cross Ridge Court, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous 2 Bed/1.5 Bath End of Row Townhome in Germantown.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
45 Windbrooke Circle
45 Windbrooke Circle, Gaithersburg, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1502 sqft
45 Windbrooke Circle Available 07/04/20 COMING SOON! Cute & Contemporary 3BD/2BA Top-Floor Condo For Rent!! - Spacious living room, dining room and kitchen with open-concept layout!! Large balcony, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings - on the top

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
14415 Saturn Way
14415 Saturn Way, Germantown, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
9506 sqft
Remarkable light filled home with charm and grace in Boyds, Maryland - Seneca View Estates! First floor features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen w/island, sunroom w/access to a wrap-around deck, living room, formal dining room, family room with

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
407 CHRISTOPHER AVENUE
407 Christopher Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1070 sqft
Top floor condo in Hyde Park**Brand new wood flooring throughout**Fresh paint**Covered balcony overlooking lush greenery**Kitchen with table space and separate dining area**Large living room**All windows with blinds**Master bedroom with large walk

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
11019 GRAY MARSH PLACE
11019 Gray Marsh Place, Frederick County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2014 sqft
Superb single family rental property with private fenced back yard. Newly renovated kitchen.Nicely painted and cared for. Hardwood floors.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
12212 EAGLES NEST COURT
12212 Eagle Nest Court, Germantown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1054 sqft
Amazing contemporary condo on top level * Upgrades include: Hardwood floors, butcher block counters, custom painting, vaulted ceilings with skylights, HVAC only 3 y/o; 5 minutes from lovely lake trails. Super clean unit, pride of ownership.
City Guide for Clarksburg, MD

"The constitutions of Maryland and New York are founded in higher wisdom." - Ezra Stiles

With 13,766 residents in the 8.3 square miles of Clarksburg, Maryland, it is a mainly residential area full of beautiful apartments for rent and rental homes. Since 2000, Clarksburg has seen a major population growth and the city now has a new town center, which prompts even more popularity among homeowners and potential residents. Unfortunately, many new homes have been constructed too close together according to zoning laws, and several roads have been deemed too narrow for fire trucks to pass through. This was found to be the fault of oversight from the town's officials, combined with the very sudden growth of the population. It seems this small town is turning into a big city almost overnight, but don't worry, it still maintains that small town suburban feel, complete with privacy, manicured lawns, and stunning homes. Since most of the new homes need to be reconstructed to abide by the zoning laws, finding a rental property can be a little challenging, but don't worry, we've got you covered. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Clarksburg, MD

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Clarksburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

