Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Its your opportunity to own builder's former model house. Fully loaded end unit townhouse. never lived in. There is a long list of upgrades. To list a few are upgraded kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, back-splash, hardwoods floors on entry level and main level, upgraded bathrooms, trey ceiling in master bedroom, siting area, upgraded carpet, custom paint, composite deck, 2 car garage. This hose will go fast, don't miss it.