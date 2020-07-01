All apartments in Chillum
Last updated January 17 2020 at 7:51 PM

4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE

4921 Crest View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4921 Crest View Dr, Chillum, MD 20782
Chillum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
new construction
Luxurious new build at Avondale Ridge, completed in 2019, is available for lease! This brand new home boasts an open floor plan with amazing new finishes and energy efficient appliances, making a great space to hang out with family or entertain guests. This home is conveniently located 4 blocks to the DC/Maryland line and walking distance to West Hyattsville Metro station. Move in as early as February 1, 2020. This one will go quickly so please apply as soon as possible.The bedrooms are spacious. The master suite has a stunning bathroom with a double sink and double shower heads. The home has a study that easily converts to a bedroom. Renter may keep desk installed if wanted. The laundry closet is on the same level as two bedrooms .The bedroom on the top level can be dubbed an in-law suite with its own bathroom and view of the courtyard. The kitchen is open to the living room and opens up to a balcony in the rear of the home.Hardwired Ethernet connection available in each room. Cable available in all bedrooms and the living room. The home is smart enabled; the recess lights and thermostat can be programmed to Alexa. HOA fees are included in the rental fee. No need to cut grass or maintain grounds, this will be done for you!! You will also have access to the open gazebo area and play around just feet from your rental home.Email the listing agent at rjohnson@exitdeluxerealty.com for the rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chillum, MD.
What amenities does 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chillum.
Does 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

