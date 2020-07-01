4921 CREST VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking new construction

Luxurious new build at Avondale Ridge, completed in 2019, is available for lease! This brand new home boasts an open floor plan with amazing new finishes and energy efficient appliances, making a great space to hang out with family or entertain guests. This home is conveniently located 4 blocks to the DC/Maryland line and walking distance to West Hyattsville Metro station. Move in as early as February 1, 2020. This one will go quickly so please apply as soon as possible.The bedrooms are spacious. The master suite has a stunning bathroom with a double sink and double shower heads. The home has a study that easily converts to a bedroom. Renter may keep desk installed if wanted. The laundry closet is on the same level as two bedrooms .The bedroom on the top level can be dubbed an in-law suite with its own bathroom and view of the courtyard. The kitchen is open to the living room and opens up to a balcony in the rear of the home.Hardwired Ethernet connection available in each room. Cable available in all bedrooms and the living room. The home is smart enabled; the recess lights and thermostat can be programmed to Alexa. HOA fees are included in the rental fee. No need to cut grass or maintain grounds, this will be done for you!! You will also have access to the open gazebo area and play around just feet from your rental home.Email the listing agent at rjohnson@exitdeluxerealty.com for the rental application.