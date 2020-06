Amenities

All Utilities included !!! Move in ready condo. Well maintain apartment in the second floor near to the elevator and same floor laundry facilities. 24 hours concierge in a secure building. Amenities include Gym and swimming pool. Please call (240) 437 8874 with questions and to schedule a tour. Landlord is looking for 2 years commitment, credit score above 620, and an income over of $46,200 a year.