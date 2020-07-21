1033 HIGGINS WAY

Spacious TH with lots of amenities; Sun-filled living room; Hardwood floors on main level; Large finished basement with fireplace and full bath; Ideally located for convenient public transportation facilities; Only a street away from the Nation's capital.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
