Home
/
Chillum, MD
/
1033 HIGGINS WAY
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

1033 HIGGINS WAY

1033 Higgins Way · No Longer Available
Location

1033 Higgins Way, Chillum, MD 20782
Chillum

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Spacious TH with lots of amenities; Sun-filled living room; Hardwood floors on main level; Large finished basement with fireplace and full bath; Ideally located for convenient public transportation facilities; Only a street away from the Nation's capital.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 HIGGINS WAY have any available units?
1033 HIGGINS WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chillum, MD.
Is 1033 HIGGINS WAY currently offering any rent specials?
1033 HIGGINS WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 HIGGINS WAY pet-friendly?
No, 1033 HIGGINS WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chillum.
Does 1033 HIGGINS WAY offer parking?
No, 1033 HIGGINS WAY does not offer parking.
Does 1033 HIGGINS WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 HIGGINS WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 HIGGINS WAY have a pool?
No, 1033 HIGGINS WAY does not have a pool.
Does 1033 HIGGINS WAY have accessible units?
No, 1033 HIGGINS WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 HIGGINS WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 HIGGINS WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 HIGGINS WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 1033 HIGGINS WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
