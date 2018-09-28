All apartments in Chevy Chase
Last updated October 12 2019 at 7:36 AM

7205 46TH STREET

7205 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7205 46th Street, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
Chevy Chase

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Incredible 3 level single family home for rent in the Town of Chevy Chase. This home features hardwood floors throughout the main living areas, a wood-burning fireplace, enclosed porch with ample storage, & an eat-in kitchen. The main level has an incredible addition which features the enormous family room with high ceilings and master suite - complete with an attached full bath & walk-in closet. The addition leads out to the backyard w/ in-ground pool 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath are upstairs and the fully finished basement contains a marvelous full bathroom with soaking tub, laundry room, workshop, and recreation space. Home has a driveway and is across the street from Elm St Park, steps away from Bethesda Metro Station, & the plethora of restaurants and amenities that both downtown Bethesda & the Town of Chevy Chase has to offer! Never take trash and recycling to the curb; they come to where you keep your bins and return the empty cans. EV charging cable conveys with property! Good credit required. Appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 46TH STREET have any available units?
7205 46TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chevy Chase, MD.
What amenities does 7205 46TH STREET have?
Some of 7205 46TH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 46TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7205 46TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 46TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7205 46TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chevy Chase.
Does 7205 46TH STREET offer parking?
Yes, 7205 46TH STREET offers parking.
Does 7205 46TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7205 46TH STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 46TH STREET have a pool?
Yes, 7205 46TH STREET has a pool.
Does 7205 46TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 7205 46TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 46TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7205 46TH STREET has units with dishwashers.
Does 7205 46TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 7205 46TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
