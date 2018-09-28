7205 46TH STREET

Amenities

Incredible 3 level single family home for rent in the Town of Chevy Chase. This home features hardwood floors throughout the main living areas, a wood-burning fireplace, enclosed porch with ample storage, & an eat-in kitchen. The main level has an incredible addition which features the enormous family room with high ceilings and master suite - complete with an attached full bath & walk-in closet. The addition leads out to the backyard w/ in-ground pool 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath are upstairs and the fully finished basement contains a marvelous full bathroom with soaking tub, laundry room, workshop, and recreation space. Home has a driveway and is across the street from Elm St Park, steps away from Bethesda Metro Station, & the plethora of restaurants and amenities that both downtown Bethesda & the Town of Chevy Chase has to offer! Never take trash and recycling to the curb; they come to where you keep your bins and return the empty cans. EV charging cable conveys with property! Good credit required. Appointment only.