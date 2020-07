Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking hot tub

Chevy Chase, convenient location minutes to the circle and DC beltway. Move-in ready, excellent condition. Recently renovated with all new kitchen, floors, secondary bathrooms, HVAC (2019), Washer and Dryer(2019), and roof. Shows well. Ample parking in rear with sizable back yard. Don't miss this opportunity! Available May 1st, 2020. TENANT TO PROVIDE CREDIT REPORT/REFERENCES. ALL APPLICATIONS DUE TUESDAY 2/11/20 5PM. OWNER PREFERS LONG TERM - 24/36/48/60 MONTHS.