Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning fireplace carpet

FULLY RENOVATED COLONIAL IN THE TOWN OF CHVERLY. NEW DESIGNER TILE, NEW FLOORING, NEW HVAC, NEW ELECTRIC PANEL, NEW CARPET, NEW APPLIANCES, NEW WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, NEW QUARTZ COUNTERS, NEW BASEMENT WATERPROOFING, & FRESH PAINT!! WRAP AROUND DECK!! HUGE CORNER LOT! CONCRETE PAD IN THE BACK FOR A SHED! BRICK PATIO FROM DRIVEWAY TO THE DECK! WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN THE LIVING ROOM! 1ST FLOOR LAYOUT WITH EXTENSIONS TO THE PATIO AND DECK COULD ACCOMODATE A HUGE PARTY!