Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Come see this beautifully updated condo in the desirable community of Bayside! Brand new high end appliances, hardwood flooring, huge master with en-suite bathroom. Relax and enjoy the soothing water view from the back deck. These units don't last long! Enjoy the community pool/hot tub, gym with locker room, tennis courts, and clubhouse for all your gatherings. Walking distance to 2 great restaurants and a marina! Convenient location!