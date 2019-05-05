4006 Bridgepointe Drive

Amenities

Spacious Condo in Tranquil Setting - 3 bedroom 2.0 bath home in Bridgepointe on the Eastern Shore.



Upgraded 3BR end Condo on premier lot in one of Kent Island's preferred communities. Tranquil setting with views of lake and fountains from LR, BRs and deck. Wonderful year-round home or week-end retreat. Sunny eat-in KT. Main level BR, Great deck w/remote control awning.Five min.from Ches.Bay Bridge,Kent Narrows, marinas,schools,churches,walking trail and more!



Home Features:

MBR room on the first floor

(2) bedrooms on the Second floor

Views of the lake from deck

Deck area for outdoor entertaining

Retractable Awning

Updated appliances

Large Living Room

Family Room

New Carpet in MBR

Convenient to route 50 easy commute to Annapolis and Baltimore



*****NO SMOKING****

Dogs and Cats accepted with deposit.



https://www.google.com/maps/place/4006+Bridgepointe+Dr,+Chester,+MD+21619/@38.972574,-76.2908067,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x89b81a8de22c1ddd:0xe69eab4c4c7517f3!8m2!3d38.972574!4d-76.288618?hl=en&authuser=0



