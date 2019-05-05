4006 Bridgepointe Drive

Amenities
Spacious Condo in Tranquil Setting - 3 bedroom 2.0 bath home in Bridgepointe on the Eastern Shore.
Upgraded 3BR end Condo on premier lot in one of Kent Island's preferred communities. Tranquil setting with views of lake and fountains from LR, BRs and deck. Wonderful year-round home or week-end retreat. Sunny eat-in KT. Main level BR, Great deck w/remote control awning.Five min.from Ches.Bay Bridge,Kent Narrows, marinas,schools,churches,walking trail and more!
Home Features:
MBR room on the first floor
(2) bedrooms on the Second floor
Views of the lake from deck
Deck area for outdoor entertaining
Retractable Awning
Updated appliances
Large Living Room
Family Room
New Carpet in MBR
Convenient to route 50 easy commute to Annapolis and Baltimore
*****NO SMOKING****
Dogs and Cats accepted with deposit.
https://www.google.com/maps/place/4006+Bridgepointe+Dr,+Chester,+MD+21619/@38.972574,-76.2908067,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x89b81a8de22c1ddd:0xe69eab4c4c7517f3!8m2!3d38.972574!4d-76.288618?hl=en&authuser=0
Apply Now:
https://keyrenter037.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=cf626232-23a9-4e0a-a30d-d86c44bf2744&source=Website
(RLNE4773110)