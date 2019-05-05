All apartments in Chester
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:14 AM

4006 Bridgepointe Drive

4006 Bridgepointe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4006 Bridgepointe Drive, Chester, MD 21619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Spacious Condo in Tranquil Setting - 3 bedroom 2.0 bath home in Bridgepointe on the Eastern Shore.

Upgraded 3BR end Condo on premier lot in one of Kent Island's preferred communities. Tranquil setting with views of lake and fountains from LR, BRs and deck. Wonderful year-round home or week-end retreat. Sunny eat-in KT. Main level BR, Great deck w/remote control awning.Five min.from Ches.Bay Bridge,Kent Narrows, marinas,schools,churches,walking trail and more!

Home Features:
MBR room on the first floor
(2) bedrooms on the Second floor
Views of the lake from deck
Deck area for outdoor entertaining
Retractable Awning
Updated appliances
Large Living Room
Family Room
New Carpet in MBR
Convenient to route 50 easy commute to Annapolis and Baltimore

*****NO SMOKING****
Dogs and Cats accepted with deposit.

https://www.google.com/maps/place/4006+Bridgepointe+Dr,+Chester,+MD+21619/@38.972574,-76.2908067,17z/data=!3m1!4b1!4m5!3m4!1s0x89b81a8de22c1ddd:0xe69eab4c4c7517f3!8m2!3d38.972574!4d-76.288618?hl=en&authuser=0

Apply Now:
https://keyrenter037.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=cf626232-23a9-4e0a-a30d-d86c44bf2744&source=Website

(RLNE4773110)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4006 Bridgepointe Drive have any available units?
4006 Bridgepointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester, MD.
What amenities does 4006 Bridgepointe Drive have?
Some of 4006 Bridgepointe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4006 Bridgepointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4006 Bridgepointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4006 Bridgepointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4006 Bridgepointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4006 Bridgepointe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4006 Bridgepointe Drive offers parking.
Does 4006 Bridgepointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4006 Bridgepointe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4006 Bridgepointe Drive have a pool?
Yes, 4006 Bridgepointe Drive has a pool.
Does 4006 Bridgepointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 4006 Bridgepointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4006 Bridgepointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4006 Bridgepointe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4006 Bridgepointe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4006 Bridgepointe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
