3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT

This well kept condo in Queens Landing is move in ready and available for February 1 occupancy. You enter into the well lit foyer where you leave your coat and shoes and then enter the second level living area featuring a powder, the efficient kitchen with breakfast bar, open dining area and spacious living room with slider to a cozy outdoor balcony. Upstairs are two very large bedrooms. The master has a double window, walk in closet and separate entry in the bathroom. The second bedroom can accommodate several beds and dressers. There is also a stackable washer and dryer on the bedroom level for your convenience. Queens Landing is a waterfront condo community with great amenities including waterfront walking trail, pool, clubhouse, gym, more. Landlord pays the monthly fees while tenant can enjoy these features. Come enjoy a vacation like lifestyle on Kent Island. Convenient to Rt 50, shopping, schools, etc.