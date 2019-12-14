All apartments in Chester
3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT

3 Queen Victoria Court · No Longer Available
Location

3 Queen Victoria Court, Chester, MD 21619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
clubhouse
This well kept condo in Queens Landing is move in ready and available for February 1 occupancy. You enter into the well lit foyer where you leave your coat and shoes and then enter the second level living area featuring a powder, the efficient kitchen with breakfast bar, open dining area and spacious living room with slider to a cozy outdoor balcony. Upstairs are two very large bedrooms. The master has a double window, walk in closet and separate entry in the bathroom. The second bedroom can accommodate several beds and dressers. There is also a stackable washer and dryer on the bedroom level for your convenience. Queens Landing is a waterfront condo community with great amenities including waterfront walking trail, pool, clubhouse, gym, more. Landlord pays the monthly fees while tenant can enjoy these features. Come enjoy a vacation like lifestyle on Kent Island. Convenient to Rt 50, shopping, schools, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT have any available units?
3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester, MD.
What amenities does 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT have?
Some of 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chester.
Does 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT offer parking?
No, 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT has a pool.
Does 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT have accessible units?
No, 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3 QUEEN VICTORIA COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
