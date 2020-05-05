218 CROSS CREEK COURT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking garage

The one you've been waiting for! Awesome 3 to 4 Bedroom Contemporary in sought-after Clayborne Woods features dramatic 2 -story foyer~vaulted ceilings in light-filled spacious Living Room~1st Floor Master Suite with walk in closet and fantastic bath with Air Jet massage tub, dual vanity and beautiful tiled shower~Gourmet 22 x 13 Kitchen with granite counters, recessed and under cabinet lighting, pantry, wine fridge, Bosch d/w~Bonus room with sliders to deck could be 4th Bedroom or Office~Upper features 2 spacious Bedrooms and Full Bath~Terrific 40 x 10 deck is perfect for entertaining and overlooks beautiful wooded lot with stonescape, fire pit, and 2nd level additional decking. ~ Versatile amazing sound system with multi-source capability throughout~ 2 car attached garage ~* All of this is 5 Minutes(!) from Bay Bridge and quick to area amenities and attractions, shopping, waterfront dining etc. PETS-Case by Case