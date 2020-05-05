All apartments in Chester
218 CROSS CREEK COURT

218 Cross Creek Court · No Longer Available
3 Bedrooms
Location

218 Cross Creek Court, Chester, MD 21619

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
The one you've been waiting for! Awesome 3 to 4 Bedroom Contemporary in sought-after Clayborne Woods features dramatic 2 -story foyer~vaulted ceilings in light-filled spacious Living Room~1st Floor Master Suite with walk in closet and fantastic bath with Air Jet massage tub, dual vanity and beautiful tiled shower~Gourmet 22 x 13 Kitchen with granite counters, recessed and under cabinet lighting, pantry, wine fridge, Bosch d/w~Bonus room with sliders to deck could be 4th Bedroom or Office~Upper features 2 spacious Bedrooms and Full Bath~Terrific 40 x 10 deck is perfect for entertaining and overlooks beautiful wooded lot with stonescape, fire pit, and 2nd level additional decking. ~ Versatile amazing sound system with multi-source capability throughout~ 2 car attached garage ~* All of this is 5 Minutes(!) from Bay Bridge and quick to area amenities and attractions, shopping, waterfront dining etc. PETS-Case by Case

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 CROSS CREEK COURT have any available units?
218 CROSS CREEK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chester, MD.
What amenities does 218 CROSS CREEK COURT have?
Some of 218 CROSS CREEK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 218 CROSS CREEK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
218 CROSS CREEK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 CROSS CREEK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 218 CROSS CREEK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 218 CROSS CREEK COURT offer parking?
Yes, 218 CROSS CREEK COURT offers parking.
Does 218 CROSS CREEK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 218 CROSS CREEK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 CROSS CREEK COURT have a pool?
No, 218 CROSS CREEK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 218 CROSS CREEK COURT have accessible units?
No, 218 CROSS CREEK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 218 CROSS CREEK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 218 CROSS CREEK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 218 CROSS CREEK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 CROSS CREEK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.

