208 THOMAS WHITE BLVD

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

Must see this spacious home offering approx 4,000' of living space. One of the larger KOCH home floor plans. Many upgrades here include: Lovely hardwoods throughout main level. Coiffured ceilings in dining room. Stone fireplace in large family room. Kitchen loaded with cabinets, island, breakfast bar and granite counters. Master with sitting room, fabulous walk thru closet and huge master bath. Master bedroom has access to 2nd level porch where you can enjoy sunrises and sunsets. Very private 3rd level bedroom, play area with full bath. Bonus room above garage finished and could be in-law/aupair space. Several rooms with flexible uses. 2 Car Garage. Lovely water oriented community, centrally located and steps away from clubhouse and pool. Low HOA fees, 1-2 miles from Bay Bridge. Much to love here. More photos coming but don't wait...this home is a must see!