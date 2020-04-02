All apartments in Chester
Last updated April 2 2020 at 9:56 AM

208 THOMAS WHITE BLVD

208 Thomas While Boulevard · No Longer Available
3 Bedrooms
Location

208 Thomas While Boulevard, Chester, MD 21619

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Must see this spacious home offering approx 4,000' of living space. One of the larger KOCH home floor plans. Many upgrades here include: Lovely hardwoods throughout main level. Coiffured ceilings in dining room. Stone fireplace in large family room. Kitchen loaded with cabinets, island, breakfast bar and granite counters. Master with sitting room, fabulous walk thru closet and huge master bath. Master bedroom has access to 2nd level porch where you can enjoy sunrises and sunsets. Very private 3rd level bedroom, play area with full bath. Bonus room above garage finished and could be in-law/aupair space. Several rooms with flexible uses. 2 Car Garage. Lovely water oriented community, centrally located and steps away from clubhouse and pool. Low HOA fees, 1-2 miles from Bay Bridge. Much to love here. More photos coming but don't wait...this home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

